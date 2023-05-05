EastEnders fans are all saying the same thing as Sharon takes on Nish

EastEnders took a dark turn this week when little Albie's Christening ended in disaster.

But despite Albie's dad Keanu Taylor being arrested outside the church, then released, then beaten to within an inch of his life, Albie's mum Sharon Watts handled the whole thing like an absolute queen.

And the fans loved it!

Sharon handled things like an absolute queen (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon's plans for a happy family occasion fell apart when in a push to find some extra cash to pay for the party, Keanu agreed to move some drugs for Ravi.

But the police swooped when he drove the borrowed van to the church, and discovered a stash of cocaine hidden behind the wheel.

Keanu was arrested, and Sharon was NOT happy about it.

She told him that she wanted nothing more to do with him.

Keanu got released but as a warning not to grass, Ravi gave him a savage beating.

Poor Keanu was found by Phil Mitchell, who called an ambulance and frantic Sharon - regretting telling Keanu they were over - rushed to her fella's side.

And when she listened to a voicemail from Keanu, she realised she'd inadvertently recorded him saying 'Ravi' as his attacker approached.

Of course Sharon gave the recording to the police. Of course she did! And Ravi was arrested.

But fuming Nish Panesar - Ravi's dad - stepped in to get his boy out of the nick, and Keanu told the cops Ravi had just been walking by. So Ravi was in the clear.

Nish threatened Sharon (Image credit: BBC)

At the hospital, Sharon told Keanu she'd been scared she was going to lose him and proposed. But their romantic moment was interrupted by Nish.

He walked into the room and told Keanu it was lucky no one had been badly hurt.

Yet.

It was clearly a threat, but Keanu couldn't do much about it from his hospital bed.

Then Nish turned his attention to Sharon, telling her it was good that someone had put her in her place.

RUDE.

Don't mess with Sharon Watts, Nish (Image credit: BBC)

"It was a bad idea what you did yesterday," he said. "Don't do it again or things will be very different."

But Nish is still a newcomer to Walford and perhaps he'd underestimated Sharon Watts (something you should never do!).

Sharon grabbed him by the face and warned him that she could play "as dirty" as he could.

One fan said the Sharon/Panesars feud was "where it's at", while another just said "Yesss"!

Is Sharon's feud with Nish another clue about what's going to happen at Christmas? (Image credit: BBC)

And of course, whatever happens in EastEnders now, we all watch in the knowledge that at Christmas someone will end up dead, thanks to that flashforward we saw back in February.

Sharon was wearing a wedding dress in the little glimpse we saw of Christmas 2023, while there was a dead man on the floor of The Vic.

Now fans are convinced Sharon will be tying the knot with Keanu this festive season, and it looks like Nish could be the victim.

But some viewers think it's too soon for the story to be set in stone and that this could be classic misdirection from the crafty EastEnders writers.

"Could things have changed by Christmas?" mused one unconvinced fan.

We can't wait to find out more!

