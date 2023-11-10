EastEnders fans BAFFLED by MAJOR blunder as Bobby makes fatal decision

EastEnders fans were puzzled by a huge mistake as Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) ended up in a life-threatening situation during last night's episode (Thursday, November 9).

Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) gambling addiction had spiralled out of control and is now in huge debt with loan shark Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Still hiding his money struggles from wife Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), a desperate Rocky had run out of options after losing all his money and hatched a deadly plan to set fire to his wife's beloved cafe to claim money on the insurance.

With the cafe having dodgy electrics, Rocky thought that it would be easy to fool the insurance company and Kathy could make a substantial claim.

Last night, Rocky put his plan into action and snuck into the cafe to tamper with the electrics. He started a small fire and quickly made his way to Walford East where an oblivious Kathy was waiting for him.

Bobby's life was in danger as he attempted to put out the cafe fire. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky's concerned best friend Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) questioned Rocky about where he had been since he knew all about Rocky's insurance scam plan.

The car salesman covered his tracks, but when he sat down for a romantic meal with Kathy, her grandson Bobby passed by the cafe and was horrified to see it up in flames.

Without a second thought, a panicked Bobby ran into the burning building and grabbed the fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

Bobby was relieved when he managed to extinguish the flames, but as he tried to clean up the wreckage in the dark he decided to try and turn on the electrics so he could see better.

However, as he turned on the switch at the fuse box, the cafe instantly exploded and trapped an unconscious Bobby inside.

Despite the intense scenes, fans were baffled as to why Bobby didn't call 999 when he saw the fire instead of trying to put it out himself...

