EastEnders fans rumble UNEXPECTED fire victim that leads to beloved character's DEATH

EastEnders fans believe an unexpected resident will die in the cafe fire in a shock twist after last night's episode (Wednesday, October 8).

Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) gambling addiction has spiralled out of control recently and is now in huge debt with loan shark Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Still hiding his money struggles from wife Kathy, he has run out of options and hatched a deadly plan to set fire to his wife's beloved cafe to claim money on the insurance.

He told his horrified best friend Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) about his plan, who demanded that he didn't go through with it.

However, when Kathy received another electric shock from a faulty plug at the cafe last night, Rocky's mind went into overtime, thinking that with the dodgy electrics it should be easy to fool the insurance company.

Rocky Cotton revealed his plan to torch his wife's cafe to his best friend Harvey Monroe. (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy was forced to close the cafe and when Harvey caught Rocky cleaning up, he automatically assumed the worst.

Rocky reassured Harvey that he wasn't going to go through with it, much to Harvey's relief.

Feeling lucky after winning a tenner on a scratch card, Rocky couldn't resist heading to the bookies and was overjoyed when he won over £500.

But just as he was about to meet Nish to pay off his first instalment, Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) stopped him and tempted Rocky back into the dangerous game by giving him "a tip of the century."

Soon enough, his delight turned into disappointment as he lost the cash and Harvey found a downtrodden Rocky in the car lot.

Rocky was grateful when Harvey took out a payday loan to help his debts, oblivious to the fact that he had gambled away even more money.

Fans think that Harvey will be the unexpected victim of the cafe fire. (Image credit: BBC)

Patrick soon turned up with a bottle of rum to apologise for his bum tip earlier, and let slip to Harvey about what happened at the bookies.

A furious Harvey took back his offer and accused him of being an addict, which enraged Rocky who snapped that he wasn't.

The pair soon got into a heated confrontation and Rocky lashed out at Harvey, harshly insulting him and brutally ended their friendship.

Now more desperate than ever, Rocky went back to his original idea and got Kathy out of the way by organising a romantic meal at Walford East.

On the way to the restaurant, Rocky secretly went into the cafe to carry out his deadly plan.

Rocky sets the cafe alight, leaving his grandson Bobby Beale's (Clay Milner Russell) life hanging in the balance in upcoming scenes, but fans not think that much-loved Harvey will instead die in the blaze after their argument...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.