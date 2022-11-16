EastEnders fans baffled by "ridiculous" storyline

EastEnders fans have hit out at "ridiculous" scenes in last night's episode, alongside the emotional story of Amy Mitchell's self-harm struggle.

And they even compared the "cringe" comedy storyline to a Carry On film!

Viewers were gripped by Amy's mental health battle, which saw her dad Jack Branning try to cope with the revelation that his teenage daughter had been self-harming.

Young actress Ellie Dadd was praised for her amazing performance in the hard-to-watch scenes, while Kim Medcalf, who plays Sam Mitchell, and Scott Maslen, AKA Jack, also impressed the viewers.

But it was the scenes involving Alfie Moon that left fans scratching their heads.

Ellie Dadd, who plays Amy, impressed fans with her performance (Image credit: BBC)

With Phil Mitchell and Kat Slater off on holiday, Alfie has stepped in to watch the kids - Tommy, Bert and Ernie.

He's desperate to prove he's a good dad, so when Tommy asked him to buy him a new game that they could play together, Alfie promised to get it.

But things went wrong when Alfie was forced to take Vi Highway to bingo because Mitch's cab had broken down.

Fuming, Alfie zoomed off to bingo with a terrified Vi in the back seat, giving her a mouthful of insults we're pretty sure his beloved Nana Moon would have been horrified by!

Alfie was horrible to poor Vi (Image credit: BBC)

But when he dropped Vi off, someone got in the back of his cab - an armed robber, who'd just nicked a bag of cash from the local building society.

He wanted Alfie to be his getaway driver and, at gunpoint, Alfie agreed. But only if he could pick up the game first.

Alfie's car was hijacked by an armed robber (Image credit: BBC)

With the armed robber on side, Alfie headed to the shop where he grabbed the game. But as he and his new mate set off again, Stacey rang. Over loudspeaker she told Alfie the boys wanted to play the safe game again - meaning the challenge Alfie had set them to break into Phil's safe.

When Stacey mentioned the piles of cash inside, the robber's eyes lit up and soon they were back in Albert Square with Alfie tied up and the safe empty.

And the viewers were not impressed at the 'hilarious' storyline.

Denise found Alfie tied up in Phil's lounge and the safe empty (Image credit: BBC)

One fan even compared it to a Carry On film!

Alfie and the fella with the stupid haircut.Is this EastEnders or a Carry On film.#EastendersNovember 15, 2022 See more

And others said the storyline was "cringe" and "ridiculous".

Other than the self harming storyline this is a shockingly bad episode of #EastEnders. Total cringe.November 15, 2022 See more

So,1. Why didn’t Alfie say it was a fake safe and fake money 2. This man will have just walked in front of several security cameras with a gun 3. This whole plot is completely ridiculous #EastEndersNovember 15, 2022 See more

Other fans made the point that the self-harming storyline was too important to be combined with such silly scenes.

Really wish #EastEnders wasn’t combining a serious episode focusing on Amy’s Mental Health and Self harming with a joke of a robbery with a stupid mask. Eastenders do some really good serious storylines and have to ruin itNovember 15, 2022 See more

Amy's sl is very important just felt they could have had less of alfies ridiculous sl in this episode and more focus on amy #EastEndersNovember 15, 2022 See more

But with Alfie now responsible for the loss of Phil's cash, we're guessing this storyline has longer to run!

EastEnders usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.