'EastEnders' fans beside themselves as Janine returns with a completely new look

EastEnders legend Janine Butcher made quite the entrance in last night's episode.

EastEnders - Janine Butcher returns
Janine returned to EastEnders last night posing as a doctor. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders legend Janine Butcher returned to the soap last night looking a little different from how fans remember her. 

Viewers have been waiting with bated breath for the much-loved Walford character to make her return to the soap ever since it was announced that Charlie Brooks, who has played her on and off since 1999, was set to reprise her role. 

And the wait was finally over last night as Janine returned to our screens, but as always she appears to have a scam up her sleeve, as she's currently posing as a private doctor in a fancy surgery. 

Her return came as Zack took nephew Albie to the doctors after mum Sharon struggled to juggle her business with childcare while also worrying about the fact she had just dropped Phil Mitchell in big trouble with the police. 

Janine Butcher returns to EastEnders

Janine looks a little different to when we last saw her on screen.  (Image credit: BBC)

But while we know that Janine is definitely not someone you'd want to trust with your child's medical care, Zack, who is a newcomer to the Square, had no idea he was talking to a renowned Walford resident. 

Fans were over the moon to see Janine back on screen and she appeared to have had something of a makeover, with her fancy clothes and expensive-looking glasses. 

Fans couldn't get enough of Janine's return and also her new look... 

Janine is set to cause quite the stir once she finally makes it back to Albert Square, Not only is she determined to make amends with her daughter, Scarlett, and soon clashes with Kat over who she should be living with, but she's also caught up in a deadly blaze at the Mitchell house. 

Janine Butcher returns to EastEnders

Zack had no idea he was talking ti a Walford legend.  (Image credit: BBC)

The fire starts by accident, but it soon takes hold and sees Phil, Janine, Scarlett and Tommy all trapped in the house. Kheerat and Gray race in to save those inside, but will anyone make it out unscathed?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now. 