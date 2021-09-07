'EastEnders' fans beside themselves as Janine returns with a completely new look

EastEnders legend Janine Butcher returned to the soap last night looking a little different from how fans remember her.

Viewers have been waiting with bated breath for the much-loved Walford character to make her return to the soap ever since it was announced that Charlie Brooks, who has played her on and off since 1999, was set to reprise her role.

And the wait was finally over last night as Janine returned to our screens, but as always she appears to have a scam up her sleeve, as she's currently posing as a private doctor in a fancy surgery.

Her return came as Zack took nephew Albie to the doctors after mum Sharon struggled to juggle her business with childcare while also worrying about the fact she had just dropped Phil Mitchell in big trouble with the police.

Janine looks a little different to when we last saw her on screen. (Image credit: BBC)

But while we know that Janine is definitely not someone you'd want to trust with your child's medical care, Zack, who is a newcomer to the Square, had no idea he was talking to a renowned Walford resident.

Fans were over the moon to see Janine back on screen and she appeared to have had something of a makeover, with her fancy clothes and expensive-looking glasses.

Fans couldn't get enough of Janine's return and also her new look...

Omg that was EVERYTHING! I screamed of happiness seeing Janine back on my screen ahh welcome back @CharlieBrooks0 🥰👏💕 #EastEndersSeptember 6, 2021 See more

Just catching up on #EastEnders from last night and JANINE IS BACK and she's A DOCTOR NOW and her name is JUDITH BERNSTEIN! Clapped like a maniac I did.September 7, 2021 See more

Watching last night's #EastEnders again for that Janine Butcher scene what an entrance for an iconic character & bringing back her alter-ego Judith Bernstein was genius🙌September 7, 2021 See more

Still not over Janine’s return aka the most camp return ever 🤣 #EastEnders #janine #judithbernsteinSeptember 7, 2021 See more

Eastenders killing it tonight bringing Janine back :) Thank you so much. Screaming when she said her name LOL #EastEndersSeptember 7, 2021 See more

Janine is set to cause quite the stir once she finally makes it back to Albert Square, Not only is she determined to make amends with her daughter, Scarlett, and soon clashes with Kat over who she should be living with, but she's also caught up in a deadly blaze at the Mitchell house.

Zack had no idea he was talking ti a Walford legend. (Image credit: BBC)

The fire starts by accident, but it soon takes hold and sees Phil, Janine, Scarlett and Tommy all trapped in the house. Kheerat and Gray race in to save those inside, but will anyone make it out unscathed?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.