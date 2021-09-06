'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Janine Butcher survive the deadly fire?

Janine Butcher is trapped as the flames begin to rise!

Janine Butcher and Scarlett Butcher are trapped in a fire in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Janine Butcher has been desperately searching for her daughter Scarlett Butcher ever since she went missing after finding out more about what Janine's been up to. Heading round to Phil Mitchell's house, Janine finds Scarlett with her half brother Tommy Moon.

Desperate to stop Janine taking Scarlett away, Tommy locks them in the bedroom, dropping the key down a crack in the floorboards to stop Janine letting them out. But it's soon clear to all of them that a fire has started downstairs... And they are trapped!

As they make a desperate attempt to escape the room, an explosion goes off.

Meanwhile, Phil Mitchell, who has been knocked out by Shirley Carter, is unconscious downstairs as the flames take hold. He wakes up, struggling to breathe and disorientated.

Phil's son Ben Mitchell and his husband Callum Highway have seen the fire and they rush over to help. But the smoke and flames engulf the house and when the gas canister explodes they are horrified.

Gray Atkins and Kheerat Panesar try to play the hero by going into the burning house. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Gray Atkins has found a mystery bouquet of flowers on his doorstep on the anniversary of his wife Chantelle Atkins' horrific death, where he left her to die after she was impaled on a knife in the kitchen.

When Whitney Dean tells Gray that she saw Kheerat Panesar hanging around the house, he hides his fury. Suspecting Kheerat – who was attempting to run away with Chantelle before she died – he heads out to find him.

But their confrontation is stopped in its tracks when they notice the fire at the Mitchell house and both men brave the flames to see who's inside.

Kheerat heads up the stairs, with Gray close behind when the gas canister explodes....

With Janine, Scarlett, Tommy, Phil, Kheerat and Gray all trapped in the house, has anyone survived?

Linda Carter goes into labour with only Jack Branning by her side! (Image credit: BBC)

While the fire drama horrifies everyone in the Square, Mick Carter notices an ambulance pulling up to the Queen Vic.

Inside, Linda Carter is having contractions...

Jack Branning is with Linda and is determined to find out whether his brother Max Branning is the real father of her baby, after their fling at Christmas.

Linda hides the truth, as she's terrified of Max returning to Walford for the baby. As she insists to Jack that Mick is the baby's dad, she realises her waters have broken... The baby is on it's way!

Can Linda get to the hospital in time?

Also, Jean Slater is horrified when the police arrive and arrest her for a possible drugs offence!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.