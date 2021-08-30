'EastEnders' spoilers: Has Janine Butcher kidnapped Scarlett?

Janine Butcher is determined to be reunited with her daughter in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Janine Butcher has only been in the Square five minutes, but already she's causing trouble! After Kat Slater explained to Phil Mitchell that she wants to take care of Janine's daughter Scarlett Moon, he was outraged, making it clear that it's not a good idea.

Meanwhile, Janine's former lap dog Billy Mitchell hasn't learned his lesson about Janine over the years and he sticks up for her. Kat can't believe that Billy would be foolish enough to trust her after everything she's done in the past.

Janine confronts Kat and begs her to give her a second chance with Scarlett, insisting that she deserves the opportunity to prove herself as a mum. When Kat later talks to Phil about Scarlett's welfare, she gets a call from her social worker, who reveals that Scarlett has gone missing...

Jean Slater is terrified she'll get in trouble over the drugs den. (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater is doing her best to stay out of the way while Shirley Carter tries to sort out her little problem of a garage full of weed!

Meanwhile, Martin Fowler gets a call from daughter Lily Slater's school, asking him to come in. Ruby Fowler, who is still on pins over whether Jean will tell Martin the truth about her lies about Stacey Slater, visits Jean and is sure she can smell something. A guilty Jean and Shirley insist she's imagining things but she's sure they're hiding something.

Martin returns from Lily's school with the shock news that Lily was caught with weed at school. She's claiming that a classmate gave it to her but Martin's not so sure. Ruby is on the alert after this recent bit of news and she's even more sure now that Lily's unexpected contraband has something to do with Jean and Shirley...

Rainie Highway is suspicous that Linda Carter is lying. (Image credit: BBC)

Rainie Highway is given food for thought when her grandma-in-law Vi Highway points out that Linda Carter's baby bump looks bigger than it should be at this stage in her pregnancy.

Determined to find out if Linda is telling the whole truth about her pregnancy, Rainie pops round to the Vic flat for a cup of tea. Linda's mildly surprised, but offers Rainie a cuppa and sit down.

Rainie spots Linda's hospital bag stashed in the corner of the room and gets an idea... While Linda's distracted, Rainie manages to root through the bag.

Will she find any evidence confirming her suspicions that Linda's baby may not be her hubby Mick Carter's after all...?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:05 pm.