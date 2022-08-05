EastEnders fans brand Ranveer the 'most vile' character as he reveals dark intentions for Suki

Disgusted EastEnders viewers branded Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam) as the “most vile” character they’ve ever seen during last night’s episode (Thursday, August 4) after his slimy intentions for Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) came to light.

During EastEnders, Suki was in despair after realising the Minute Mart costs were rising extortionately. Suki was worried that she wouldn’t be able to cope with the growing costs and asked her son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) for help.

He rejected her and a desperate Suki was forced to pitch against her other son, Kheerat (Jaz Singh Deol) to try and win Ranveer’s business.

To make things even more tense, Ranveer’s son, Ravi (Aaron Thiara) showed up fresh out of prison and taunted Kheerat about trying to steal Suki’s business.

Ranveer was disappointed with Kheerat for not having loyalty towards his mother and gave the contract to Suki after being impressed by her speech.

Ranveer gave Suki the contract after scolding Kheerat for being disloyal to his mother. (Image credit: BBC)

However, it wasn’t long before Ranveer revealed his sleazy intentions and the real reason on why he gave Suki the contract.

Later on, the pair celebrated their new deal at Walford East, where Suki offered Kheerat to go into partnership with her on the contract, but he refused.

As Ranveer and Suki sipped on champagne, Ranveer showered Suki with praise and criticised Kheerat for not showing her more respect.

Trying to divert the conversation, Suki was keen to sign the contract, until vile Ranveer put his hand on her leg under the table.

Poor Suki was frozen in fear. (Image credit: BBC)

A horrified Suki was frozen as he said: “Before we formally agree to anything, I need to know how important this collaboration is to you, and exactly how far you’re willing to go to seal the deal.”

With his intentions now clear, will Suki fight back at Ranveer's horrible ways?

Fans on social media called him the “most vile” character ever after seeing his disgusting behaviour towards Suki and hope she’ll fight back…

ranveer is actually the most vile character i’ve ever seen #EastEndersAugust 4, 2022 See more

Ranveer is absolutely vile 🤢🤢🤢 #EastEndersAugust 4, 2022 See more

Ranveer is more of a slime ball than we thought 🤢😠 [punch him Suki!]#EastEndersAugust 4, 2022 See more

Ranveer's touching Suki's leg 🤮🤮🤮#EastEndersAugust 4, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues Monday, August 8 at 7:30pm on BBC One.