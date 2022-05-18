EastEnders fans call for legendary character's return after heartbreaking Jean scenes

EatsEnders fans have worked out who should return to Walford to help struggling Jean.

EastEnders fans were heartbroken after watching Jean Slater struggle in hospital during last night's episode (Tuesday, May 17).

The EastEnders episode saw Stacey Slater visiting her mum, where she has been staying since trying to take her own life during a manic episode earlier this month.

But while Stacey tried to make Jean's time at the hospital a bit nicer by taking her some books, DVDs and a set of new pyjamas, it soon transpired that Jean would need more than some home comforts to make things better.

Jean has been left traumatised by a fellow patient. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey was left stunned as Jean was traumatised by a fellow patient, and begged for the doctors to move her mum to a different room.

However, things soon took a terrifying turn when the woman who Jean was convinced was planning to kill her suddenly barricaded herself in Jean's room.

Thankfully Stacey and the hospital staff managed to get Jean out safely, however, Jean was left a shell of her former self by the time Stacey found her hiding down the side of her wardrobe, leading to Stacey deciding that she was going to take her mum home and look after her there.

Home at last. But can Stacey cope looking after her mum? (Image credit: BBC)

But while Stacey has got all of Jean's best interests at heart, fans think she might have bitten off more than she can chew and have called for Stacey's brother, Sean Slater, to make a comeback and support his sister and mum in their time of need.

EastEnders fans have called for Sean to make a return to Walford to help his mum, Jean. (Image credit: BBC)

Fans were thrilled when actor Rob Kazinsky made a very brief return to Walford as Sean at the end of last year, and then again a few weeks ago on a video call with Jean.

But could Sean make a more permanent comeback to help Stacey look after their mum?

Fans have called for the iconic character to return and took to social media to share their dreams of seeing Sean in Walford again...

We need Sean back even if fit a little while, Stacey can’t manage all by herself #eastendersMay 2, 2022 See more

This is too sad 😢 It’s way too soon for Stacey to bring Jean home, not without full time home care. Hopefully when Sean’s ready himself, he can come back and help. #EastendersMay 17, 2022 See more

Does Sean know Jean is in hospital? #EastendersMay 17, 2022 See more

Things are only set to get harder for Stacey as she juggles looking after Jean along with her already chaotic family life. But is being at home with her family the best place for Jean? And can Stacey and Kat cope? Only time will tell...

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.