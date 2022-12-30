EastEnders fans DEMAND forbidden affair for Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati
EastEnders viewers think they’d make a hot pairing.
EastEnders have hinted Denise Fox will embark on a forbidden affair with dangerous killer Ravi Gulati in the New Year.
And excited fans of the show are all in favour of it, saying the unlikely lovers could be ‘great together’.
Denise tied the knot with policeman Jack Branning on Christmas Day 2021, but their marriage has been under strain in recent weeks.
EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw previously teased there was trouble ahead for the couple in 2023, saying: “Their relationship is going to be tested.”
"Someone else is going 'weak at Denise' but the question is whether she will resist or whether she'll be tempted...".
In upcoming scenes, Denise decides to get a makeover from Lola Pearce in an attempt to inject a bit of passion into her relationship with Jack.
Her glamorous new look attracts Ravi’s attention when she arrives at his restaurant to book a table for two.
Later, Denise's hopes of a cosy night with Jack are ruined, and the couple clash after Amy and her mates trash the house.
Sick of the constant quarreling, Denise then storms out to drown her sorrows in Peggy’s bar, where she encounters Ravi.
As sparks fly between the pair, Ravi walks Denise home and goes in for a sneaky kiss.
It remains to be seen whether Denise rebuffs Ravi or reciprocates his advances, but EastEnders’ fans are all in support of her bedding Walford’s bad boy.
Taking to social media they said they were loving the idea of a Denise/Ravi affair...
This would be hot ngl...December 29, 2022
#EastEnders I actually at first imagined Chelsea and Ravi would get together but I like the idea of Denise and Ravi. I mean Denise could work with anyone she's had Phill and Ian 😂😂. The chemistry between Denise and Ravi would be good.December 29, 2022
Denise and Ravi 🤔. Well, Denise did have a relationship with Kush, so she I could see her with Ravi. I was expecting Jack to cheat. #EastEnders https://t.co/KwDJwV5rFqDecember 29, 2022
Randy Ravi's clearly doesn't give a toss about treading on anyone's toes when it comes to getting the woman he wants.
After arriving on the Square he made several attempts to seduce Stacey Slater, who was dating his brother Kheerat at the time.
It then transpired Ravi was sleeping with his stepmum Nina, as part of a dastardly plot to get his hands on father Ranveer's fortune.
But let's not forget Denise has always been drawn to dangerous men — she was married to serial killer Lucas Johnson, and bedded Walford OG Phil Mitchell.
And she’s also partial to a toy boy, having enjoyed flings with Arthur ‘Fatboy’ Chubb and the late Kush Kuzemi.
Ravi certainly ticks both boxes, but will Denise fall for his wicked charms?
EastEnders usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.
