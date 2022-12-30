EastEnders fans DEMAND forbidden affair for Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati

By Laura Morgan
published

EastEnders viewers think they’d make a hot pairing.

Denise Fox supports Ravi Gulati in EastEnders
Sparks are set to fly between EastEnders' Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders have hinted Denise Fox will embark on a forbidden affair with dangerous killer Ravi Gulati in the New Year.

And excited fans of the show are all in favour of it, saying the unlikely lovers could be ‘great together’.

Denise Fox and Jack Branning

Denise's marriage to Jack Branning has hit a rocky patch. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Denise tied the knot with policeman Jack Branning on Christmas Day 2021, but their marriage has been under strain in recent weeks.

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw previously teased there was trouble ahead for the couple in 2023, saying: “Their relationship is going to be tested.”

"Someone else is going 'weak at Denise' but the question is whether she will resist or whether she'll be tempted...".

Ravi Gulati is all ears

Ravi sets his sights on married Denise Fox. (Image credit: BBC)

In upcoming scenes, Denise decides to get a makeover from Lola Pearce in an attempt to inject a bit of passion into her relationship with Jack.

Her glamorous new look attracts Ravi’s attention when she arrives at his restaurant to book a table for two.

Later, Denise's hopes of a cosy night with Jack are ruined, and the couple clash after Amy and her mates trash the house.

Sick of the constant quarreling, Denise then storms out to drown her sorrows in Peggy’s bar, where she encounters Ravi.

As sparks fly between the pair, Ravi walks Denise home and goes in for a sneaky kiss.

Denise Fox makes a discovery

Will Denise's head be turned by Ravi? (Image credit: BBC)

It remains to be seen whether Denise rebuffs Ravi or reciprocates his advances, but EastEnders’ fans are all in support of her bedding Walford’s bad boy.

Taking to social media they said they were loving the idea of a Denise/Ravi affair...

Randy Ravi's clearly doesn't give a toss about treading on anyone's toes when it comes to getting the woman he wants. 

After arriving on the Square he made several attempts to seduce Stacey Slater, who was dating his brother Kheerat at the time.

It then transpired Ravi was sleeping with his stepmum Nina, as part of a dastardly plot to get his hands on father Ranveer's fortune.

But let's not forget Denise has always been drawn to dangerous men — she was married to serial killer Lucas Johnson, and bedded Walford OG Phil Mitchell.

And she’s also partial to a toy boy, having enjoyed flings with Arthur ‘Fatboy’ Chubb and the late Kush Kuzemi.

Ravi certainly ticks both boxes, but will Denise fall for his wicked charms?

EastEnders usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.

Laura Morgan
Laura Morgan
Freelance writer

Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing

Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.