EastEnders fans “disgusted” by the Carter family’s behaviour – but predict a secret twist!
By Steven Murphy published
Linda waking up has unlocked some controversial drama
Wednesday’s episode of EastEnders saw Linda Carter finally regain consciousness.
However, it was what happened next got the big reaction from fans.
Linda has been unconscious since she was involved in a car crash.
Her love rival Janine was driving at the time. But after the crash Janine popped Linda in the driving seat – then fled before the emergency services arrived.
Since then, the Carter family have been under the impression that Linda drove while drunk with her baby daughter Annie in the back of the car.
When Linda finally woke up during Wednesday’s episode, it seemed she couldn’t remember Janine’s part in the accident, but she did admit must have had a drink in the car.
And then, confused and unsure, she also agreed that she must have driven the car while drunk.
Sickened at having their worst fears confirmed, the family – Mick, Nancy, Frankie and Shirley – all left the hospital room.
Linda was left alone, devastated that her family abandoned her.
And she wasn’t the only one that wasn’t happy. Viewers felt that the family’s actions weren’t right.
Meanwhile, some felt the story didn’t make a lot of sense, especially as the clan had known this was most likely what had happened.
“Find it kinda disgusting that they could all just walk out on Linda like that,” said one.
Meanwhile, another queried: “The Carters knew before Linda had a lot of alcohol in her blood and she was found in the driver’s seat. What did they think happened?”
Find it kinda disgusting that they could all just walk out on Linda like that when they were told she was not her best yet. Give her a chance to think… #EastEndersJune 15, 2022
The Carters knew before Linda did that she had a lot of alcohol in her blood and she was found in the drivers seat. What did they think happened if not that?! #EastEnders #Linda #MakeitmakesenseJune 15, 2022
I was quite disgusted the way the Carters walked out on Linda like that #EastEndersJune 15, 2022
While viewers struggled to swallow the story, it did lead to one major event – Mick’s anger saw him and Janine fall into a passionate embrace as they slept together for the first time.
However, fans did wonder if there might be another twist – that Linda is pretending not to remember Janine’s involvement in the crash while she bides her time to work out what to do.
“I’m hoping that Linda got her memory back when she saw Janine and is faking her amnesia,” said one.
While another agreed: “Tick tock, Janine – Linda knows everything and is biding her time.”
The Carters knew before Linda did that she had a lot of alcohol in her blood and she was found in the drivers seat. What did they think happened if not that?! #EastEnders #Linda #MakeitmakesenseJune 15, 2022
Tick tock Janine Linda knows everything and biding her time 😬😬👏🏼👏🏼#EastEndersJune 15, 2022
Linda's definitely bluffing. She remembers Janine there.#EastEndersJune 15, 2022
Has Janine finally snared Mick just as she’s about to be exposed?
EastEnders screens Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch-up and pucker-up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer, he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.