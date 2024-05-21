EastEnders fans distracted by baby SHOCK at Whitney's wedding!

EastEnders fans were treated to an exciting episode of the soap yesterday as Whitney got ready to marry fiance Zack - unaware he'd cheated with her best friend, Lauren.

The couple were in a happy bubble with new baby Dolly, when they realised they'd forgotten to cancel their wedding arrangements.

Whitney and Zack were getting to know their baby (Image credit: BBC)

With Linda Carter already defrosting mini quiches, it was clear the arrangements had taken on a life of their own, so Whitney and Zack decided to go ahead and walk down the aisle as they'd planned before little Dolly's early arrival.

But there was a cloud on the horizon as Whitney's foster daughter Britney had overheard Lauren and Zack discussing their hook-up.

And she decided to announce the news as the pair began to say their vows.

Some fans thought little Dolly was the size of a much older baby! (Image credit: BBC)

But despite all the drama of the episode, the fans were distracted by something unexpected - the size of baby Dolly.

The tot was just five days old, and had arrived two weeks before her due date. But as often happens in TV shows, the baby playing Dolly was much bigger.

MUCH bigger!

The viewers thought it was hilarious with many fans taking to social media to point out the mistake.

Britney had something to tell Whit (Image credit: BBC)

One fan said little Dolly looked "about 3 months old". Another viewer commented that she was "bigger than an 8-month old", while another one joked that "Whitney gave birth to a one year old"!

Another shocked viewer simply asked: "How has Whitney's baby grown so much?"

How has Whitney’s baby grown so much 😧 #EastendersMay 20, 2024

Is Whitney’s baby on steroids? Barely 12 hours old and it’s bigger than an 8 month old…… #eastendersMay 20, 2024

Blimey , Whitney's baby looks about 3 months old 😅May 20, 2024

Whitney gave birth to a one year old lol #EastendersMay 20, 2024

And one slightly disgruntled fan commented: "Are they seriously getting married the day after the baby is born with the baby looking like a 3 month old?"

And she added: "I know it's not real, but come on."

Are they seriously getting married the day after the baby is born with the baby looking like a 3 month old? 😂 I know it’s not real but come on 😂 #eastendersMay 20, 2024

Shona McGarty, who plays new mum Whitney, is leaving EastEnders so we're guessing that she's not going to have the happy ending she's wanted for so long.

But we can't wait to see what happens to Whit - and her enormous baby - next!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.