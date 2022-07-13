EastEnders fans go wild as soap LEGEND makes unexpected appearance

EastEnders viewers were over the moon to see soap icon Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) make an unexpected cameo during last night’s episode (Tuesday, July 12) after his adopted son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) called him.

Last night’s EastEnders episode saw Alfie appear via video call after Tommy rang him.

Alfie was overjoyed to see his son, as he gushed: “Tommy! Tommy, my boy! Oh wow! I can’t believe it! It’s so good to see you! This makes me so happy, what a treat! Tommy, you know, I’ve been thinking a lot about you lately, buddy.”

“Have you?” a shy Tommy asked.

“Yes! Yeah, I think about you all the time. You, Bert, Ernie, you’re never far from my thoughts. Listen, listen, I know it’s been a few years, but look at you. Look at you! You’re turning into a little man. What, are you six foot now?” Alfie exclaimed.

He then asked Tommy if his ex-wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) was still with Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami), to which a hesitant Tommy didn’t respond.

Alfie made a rare comeback over a video call. (Image credit: BBC)

“Listen, I’m a bit busy right now,” Alfie said, to which Tommy rolled his eyes.

As Alfie faffed about in the background and then came back, Tommy said: “I just wanted to see your face. I better go now,”

“Oh, are you sure?” Alfie questioned.

“Yeah. See ya,” he replied.

“I love you, Tommy,” Alfie said before Tommy hung up the phone.

Alfie left the Square in 2019. (Image credit: BBC)

This is the first glimpse at Alfie's explosive return to the Square this autumn after faking his death in 2019 to escape debts.

Alfie fled Walford after stealing £50,000 from Abert Square hardman Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Kat later found the money after Alfie had left it behind for her and she received a text from him telling her that he’d be home soon. He never returned and she eventually gave back the money to Phil.

Delighted fans were overjoyed by his shock comeback and can't wait to see him on our screens again...

So excited for Alfie’s return for a glimpse today and when he finally comes it’s going to be the best!! The reason I’ve started to watch EE again is because Alfie is coming back I can’t wait to see you back on my TV screen @realshanerichie 💋❤️ #eastenders #alfiemoonJuly 12, 2022 See more

ALFIE!!!!!!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️ #EastEndersJuly 12, 2022 See more

ALFIE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! EASTENDERS IS BACK TO BUSINESS🤣😆😆 #EastendersJuly 12, 2022 See more

I CAN'T WAIT FOR ALFIE TOO COME BACK #EastendersJuly 12, 2022 See more

I’m so happy welcome back the legend Alfie @realshanerichie one of my favourite characters💖💖💖😍😍😍#EastEnders @bbceastenders @WalfordCentral @WalfordEastJuly 12, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.