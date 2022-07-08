Shane Richie is back in EastEnders — but where has Alfie Moon been all this time?

EastEnders star Shane Richie will be reprising his role as Alfie Moon.

After almost two decades since first stepping onto Albert Square, EastEnders star Shane Richie is back to reprise his role as the iconic Alfie Moon after faking his death in 2019 to escape debts.

A man with a big heart, Alfie won the nation’s hearts with his cheeky and charming personality. However, life has been far from smooth sailing for Alfie with his best-laid plans and dodgy schemes often backfiring, landing him in various tricky situations over the years.

Alfie’s return is sure to cause a stir in the Square with his past wrongdoings still leaving him at loggerheads with a few of the residents, especially his ex-wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

Alfie is best known for his fiery relationship with Kat, and the pair were often at the forefront of some major storylines throughout Alfie's time in Walford.

Their relationship came to an end in 2018, when Kat discovered that Alfie was the father of her cousin Hayley’s (Katie Jarvis) baby.

Alfie fled Walford in 2019, having faked his death to escape the debt he owed to Walford hardman Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) after he stole £50,000 off him.

Kat and Alfie were one of Walford's most memorable couples. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat later found the money after Alfie had left it behind for her and she received a text from him telling her that he’d be home soon.

He never returned and she eventually gave back the money to Phil.

So just what is bringing Alfie back to the Square? Will he be meddling in Kat’s new relationship with Phil?

Things are never straightforward for Alfie but if anyone can charm their way out of trouble it’s Alfie Moon.

Alfie will be back in Walford this autumn but viewers should keep their eyes peeled in the coming days for a clue of what’s to come…

There's trouble in store for Alfie's return. (Image credit: BBC)

On returning to EastEnders, Shane said: “It's an absolute honour and privilege to be asked back to my TV home of Albert Square. I’m looking forward to catching up with some old cast mates and meeting some new ones.

"The new exec producer Chris Clenshaw has been instrumental in wanting to bring Alfie Moon back with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no?! I can't wait."

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, added: “Shane Richie created one of the most iconic, loveable and most memorable characters in soap, and to welcome him back to Walford is an absolute pleasure.

“A lot’s happened since Alfie’s been away from the Square but wherever his floral shirts go you can expect fun, frolics and, of course, the odd porky-pie. We’re over the moon to have him home.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.