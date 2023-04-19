EastEnders fans hunt for clues about the Christmas killer as a new 'flash forward' trailer drops

EastEnders fans were thrilled when a new trailer dropped after last night's episode, teasing the dramatic death at Christmas 2023!

Viewers have been watching the 20-second trailer, which features Denise Fox, over and over, desperate to spot any clues about who's for the chop at the festive season.

The women toasted the men in their lives (Image credit: BBC)

Back in February, fans were treated to a 'flash forward' episode after six of the Walford women had a lock-in at The Queen Vic.

The women - Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Slater, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox, and Kathy Beale - all raised their glasses to toast the men in their lives.

"May they get what they deserve," they said.

And the scene cut to the women at Christmas 2023 in the pub. Each one looked stunned and scared.

Linda had a split lip, Stacey's hands were bloodied, and Denise was holding a broken bottle.

Sharon - who was wearing a wedding dress (one we've since seen Alfie selling!) - bent down to a body on the floor and announced that he - whoever he was - was dead.

And that was all we knew.

Until now!

Denise was seen holding a broken bottle in the flash forward (Image credit: BBC)

In this week's EastEnders, we've seen Denise fess up to husband Jack about her dalliance with Ravi.

Denise spilled the beans about her encounters with the man detective Jack was investigating, and his subsequent attempts to blackmail her.

The confession led to shockwaves around the Square, as Jack and Denise's family fell apart, Chelsea was devastated, and Ravi faced the wrath of the Panesars.

But that wasn't all!

Denise's trailer sent the fans searching for clues! (Image credit: BBC)

After the episode fans were treated to a reminder of the flash forward in a new trailer.

In the snippet, we saw Denise - wearing the glam green dress she wore in the flash forward - sitting drinking in an empty Queen Vic, looking at the bell used to call time at the bar, which was ringing by itself.

It was only short, but the fans loved the reminder of what's to come!

Some viewers predicted we'll see every one of 'the six' fall out with a man in Walford, ahead of the festive season.

Sharp-eyed viewers spotted a figure running past the pub at the start of the short clip (Image credit: BBC)

Others scanned the short clip for clues and spotted a figure running away from the pub at the start.

Could it be Suki Panesar? That's what some viewers thought!

But mostly the fans were just delighted with the storyline, calling it "pure genius" and "FABULOUS"!

We can't wait to see what happens next!

