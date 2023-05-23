EastEnders favourite VANISHES as Lola tragically dies

There is tragedy heading for Walford when EastEnders favourite Lola Pearce Brown loses her fight with cancer next week.

In devastating scenes, set to air on Wednesday, May 31, Lola, who has bravely fought for her life ever since her devastating brain tumour diagnosis, will pass away at home — but will all her family be around for her final hours?

Poor Lola's health has deteriorated recently, with her suffering frequent periods of unconsciousness and seizures. But despite already knowing there isn't long before he will have to say a final goodbye to his wife, Jay is understandably devastated when the nurse confirms Lola only has days left to live.

The enormity of what is about to happen hits the family hard, and as everyone struggles with their emotions in their own way, it takes a while for news that Ben has left Walford to reach his nearest and dearest.

On Monday, May 29, it becomes common knowledge that Ben has gone to America, and with no news about when he might be coming home, Kathy begs Callum to use his detective skills to track his husband down.

Billy and Jay are furious when they hear the news about Ben's vanishing act, especially when the realisation that Lola might die while Ben is on another continent hits.

Phil and Kathy say their goodbyes... but will Ben make it home in time to see Lola before she passes away? (Image credit: BBC)

In a bid to bring Ben home when he is needed the most, Phil makes the decision that he needs to go to the US to track his son down. Thankfully Kathy is there to talk some sense into Phil as she and Callum search the flat to see if they can work out exactly where Ben has disappeared to.

Everyone is relieved when Ben finally gets in touch from America to say he is on his way home... and as he is about to board a plane, Callum keeps the news about Lola being so close to death to himself.

But will Ben make it home in time to see Lola before she passes away?

And more importantly, will he be back in Walford in time to be there for his daughter, Lexi, when she needs him the most?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.