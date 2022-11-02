When does Lola leave EastEnders? Everything you need to know

Recently in EastEnders, much-loved Walford resident Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) received the devastating diagnosis that she had a brain tumour.

Since then, Lola and her loved ones, including her boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), have been reeling from the discovery and trying to cope with Lola's new reality of being a young person living with a brain tumour.

Rumours began circulating in June 2022 that Lola would be killed off in a heartbreaking brain tumour storyline, which has since been confirmed by EastEnders.

Prior to her diagnosis, fans noticed signs that Lola's brain tumour seemed to have already taken its toll as she experienced dizzy spells and headaches.

Now that she's been officially diagnosed with cancer, it's become a heartbreaking reality that Lola will eventually lose her battle with the disease.

And as we face the tragic death of the fan-favourite in upsetting scenes ahead, fans have now been wondering when Lola will be leaving EastEnders and when she will be bidding an emotional farewell to the soap.

Lola Pearce was diagnosed with a brain tumour in upsetting scenes. (Image credit: BBC)

When does Lola leave EastEnders?

There has currently been no details on when Lola will be leaving EastEnders, but Danielle is apparently still filming with the soap and with EastEnders usually shooting episodes 6-8 weeks in advance, it is understood that Lola will be on our screens into the new year.

If any more details are announced, we'll be sure to update this page to prepare you for when Lola's final episodes will air.

Talking about the storyline, Danielle said: “It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this — one that’s close to many people’s hearts. Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heart-breaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

"They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.