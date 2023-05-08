EastEnders spoilers: Lola Pearce gets HEARTBREAKING news!

Lola Pearce and Jay Brown are devastated by the doctor's revelation.

Lola Pearce and Jay Brown fear that Lola doesn't have long left in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lola Pearce Brown is in a weakened state following her collapse. A karaoke party at the salon in her honour had been too much for her to deal with and she ended up wandering away, feeling exhausted and confused.

After collapsing outside the gym, she was found by her terrified granddad Billy Mitchell, who got Lola home as soon as possible.

When it was clear that something was seriously up as Lola started to slur her words, they family immediately got her to hospital.

Lola wakes up to find Billy, Jay Brown and Ben Mitchell at her bedside, doing their best to ward off their fears.

Finally the doctor comes round to talk to Lola and husband Jay about her collapse and they are anxious to hear the news.

They're both stunned to be hit with the devastating information that Lola's palliative chemotherapy treatment hasn't worked.

Could this mean that a dying Lola has less time to make her goodbyes than she thought?

Martin Fowler has a heart-to-heart with Stacey Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler and Stacey Slater are horrified when they find out that their daughter Lily Slater has been bullying a girl at school!

The pregnant tween has been bullied herself and they find it hard to believe she'd behave in the same way.

After talking to Lily, it's clear that her behaviour was down to her own bullying, that pushed her to retaliate.

Stacey has quite enough on her plate with her money worries without having to deal with getting called in by Lily's school.

Seeing that Stacey is struggling, Martin invites her to join him for a picnic in the allotment gardens.

The pair have a heart-to-heart and with Martin's words in mind, Stacey makes a decision about her future...

Kim Fox's anxiety is getting the better of her. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox has been having panic attacks ever since the horror crash that nearly killed her stepson Denzel Danes.

Despite her anxiety being at an all time high, she's found it difficult to admit to it.

When her daughter Pearl Fox falls ill, Kim goes completely over the top, insisting that she needs to rush her to hospital.

Nurse Sonia Fowler realises that Kim is suffering from anxiety and she offers to take a look at Pearl to calm her fears.

Knowing that Kim needs to get professional help, she encourages Kim to speak to someone.

