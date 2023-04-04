Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans spot THIS blunder in Kim and Denzel's horror crash

EastEnders' Kim Fox and Denzel Danes found themselves in deadly danger after a horror crash.

EastEnders fans branded last night's car crash as "comical" after Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) were involved in a horror collision.

In last night's EastEnders (Monday, April 3) Kim was on a high after winning a car at the 'Influencer of the Moment' awards ceremony.

However, when Kim, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) arrived back home from the event, they were horrified when they found their house overrun by teens after Denzel had organised a secret house party.

A furious Howie gatecrashed the party and kicked his son out of the house, but as Kim was still thrilled about her win, she decided to take Denzel to McKlunky's.

As the pair joked around with each other, a generous Kim offered to take her stepson for a spin in her new car and go to a new dessert place to celebrate her win.

Kim and Denzel were involved in a deadly car crash. (Image credit: BBC)

However, when Kim went to text Howie about their plans, she realised that she had accidentally taken Denise's phone.

But as Kim and Denzel headed out to the dessert shop in her new car, Kim got distracted when she read some shocking messages on Denise's phone from Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), exposing their affair.

And in a shocking turn of events, Kim lost control of the car and crashed into the Argee Bhagee.

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) ran to their aid after witnessing the crash but found them unconscious in the wreckage.

Despite the horrific collision, fans couldn't help but be amused at the blunders they spotted during the scene. In particular, fans were puzzled by how Kim and Denzel were left unconscious by the incident as the car wasn't going fast enough to the point where the airbags weren't even deployed...

Tonight’s #EastEnders is actually comical 😂 a 5mph crash and they are dyingApril 4, 2023 See more

What even was that car crash?? Like they weren't even going fast enough for the airbags to deploy. They shouldn't be unconscious or have head trauma 💀 #eastendersApril 3, 2023 See more

How does Phil get shot that many times over the years and is ok yet Kim and Denzel have a slow car crash but look half dead?! #EastendersApril 3, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.