EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox runs into Ravi's arms!

Denise Fox is pushed into Ravi Gulati's arms after trouble with husband Jack Branning in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox is pleased when her emotionally absent husband Jack Branning promises he's going to make an effort with the family.

After all the troubles with his daughter Amy Mitchell's self-harming followed by the shocking news that his 12-year-old son Ricky Mitchell has got Lily Slater pregnant, Jack has been caught up in his own worries.

It's been tough for Denise, who has found herself increasingly drawn to restaurant owner Ravi Gulati. He's made it MORE than clear that he's attracted to her and Denise secretly feels the same.

Jack arranges a family meal at Ravi's restaurant Walford East. He's not best pleased when Ricky's mum Sam Mitchell puts in an appearance, after being invited by Ricky.

However, things settle down and the family are united for a change. But the peace doesn't last for long...

Jack Branning has a massive bust up with Ravi Gulati. (Image credit: BBC)

When Jack finds out that Ravi's son Nugget Gulati is to blame for the bullying that Ricky and Lily are having to deal with at school, he is furious!

Confronting Ravi, Jack blows up, provoking Ravi into having a blazing row. Denise is horrified that Jack is making a scene in public yet again.

Cutting the lunch short, they head home and Denise angrily lays into Jack for his embarrassing behaviour.

At the end of her tether, Denise storms out and returns to the restaurant...

Claiming she's returned to apologise for Jack's behaviour, it's clear that there's much more to her visit.

Sparks are soon flying between the pair as they get close but how far will they go to satisfy their desires?

Stacey Slater is stressed out by everything that's going on with Lily Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is perplexed when daughter Lily Slater bombards her with questions about her dad Ryan Malloy. The young girl has been spending time on her aunt Whitney Dean's market stall, helping her with her customers.

Realising that Whitney has been in her pregnant niece's ear about her dad, who lives in Wakefield with his wife Helen, Stacey is furious.

Ryan has kept out of Lily's life so far and Stacey's not interested in letting him back in just as Lily's dealing with the enormity of being pregnant.

Confronting a pregnant Whitney, Stacey demands to know why she's been meddling, insisting that she needs to tell Ryan in her own time about Lily's predicament.

A guilty Whitney apologises to stacey, promising that she'll let her tell him when she's ready.

After learning that the test results for her baby are being delayed by another fortnight, a miserable Whitney calls her brother to confide in him about her worries for her unborn child, who has Edward's Syndrome.

As she pours out her heart she accidentally lets slip that Lily is pregnant.

What will Ryan say?

Also, Phil Mitchell has a job offer for a skint Billy Mitchell. Meanwhile, Chelsea Fox is also after finding work for a friend when she encourages Sam Mitchell to employ the newly returned Keanu Taylor at Peggy's.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.