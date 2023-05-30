EastEnders to air Lola's final episode EARLY — here's how you can watch

Since EastEnders favourite Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour last year, it became a heartbreaking reality that she will eventually lose her life to the disease.

But now the dreadful time has come when we have to say an emotional goodbye to Lola as she tragically passes away on Wednesday, May 31.

However, EastEnders is set to air Lola's final moments earlier than expected as it has been revealed that the episode will be released on BBC iPlayer ahead of its usual evening broadcast.

Lola's final episode was confirmed to be Wednesday, May 31, but according to Radio Times you will be able to watch the episode on iPlayer at 6 am on Wednesday morning instead of having to wait until the usual time of 7.30 pm.

Lola, who has bravely fought for her life ever since her devastating brain tumour diagnosis, will pass away at home in the heartbreaking episode.

Sadly poorly Lola will lose her battle with cancer and pass away at home. (Image credit: BBC)

The young mum's health has rapidly deteriorated recently and her family were given the devastating news that she has just days left to live.

Lola's loved ones have been by her side as her final moments edge closer, while her daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) has been there to comfort her poorly mum, who has been experiencing frequent seizures and struggling to speak during her last days.

The family are distraught when the nurse informs them that they need to say their final goodbyes to Lola, but with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) disappearing to America in a desperate search for a medical trial to try and save Lola, will he be able to make it back in time before she passes away?

As the news spreads that Lola has just hours to live, Queen Vic landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) arranges a lock-in with some of Lola's closest friends to grieve the tragedy of losing Lola to cancer at such a young age.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.