EastEnders spoilers: Dying Lola Pearce reaches the end in tragic scenes

Lola Pearce Brown is surrounded by her family in her final hours.

Lola Pearce Brown and her family prepare for her final goodbye in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lola Pearce Brown has bravely fought for life ever since her devastating brain tumour diagnosis.

After Lola failed to respond to treatment, she knew it was just a matter of time before the cancer claimed her.

Recent weeks have seen the brave mum go steadily downhill, suffering frequent periods of unconsciousness and seizures.

Jay Brown struggles to say farewell to his wife. (Image credit: BBC)

Husband Jay Brown and her family have been by her side as the end comes ever nearer, while her beloved daughter Lexi Pearce has been there to comfort her.

With her final hours edging ever closer, the family have been told by the nurse that they need to say their goodbyes.

Jay battles to say the words, as does Phil Mitchell. Kathy Beale and Callum Highway go into Lola's bedroom to be with her one last time and they both promise to be there for Lexi.

Will Jay and Lexi be blessed to spend some final time with their beloved Lola before she dies?

Linda Carter breaks tragic news to the Queen Vic regulars. (Image credit: BBC)

The Albert Square residents have found out that Lola has only hours to live and the mood is sombre.

Landlady Linda Carter realises that Lola's friends and neighbours need some time together to support each other in their grief.

She arranges a lock in at The Queen Vic with some of Lola's closest friends, including Callum, Jack Branning, Whitney Dean, Rocky Cotton and Denise Fox.

Gathered together, the neighbours are able to reflect on life and loss and talk through the tragedy of losing Lola to cancer at such a young age.

Lola will never be forgotten.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.