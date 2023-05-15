EastEnders spoilers: Dying Lola Pearce receives some last-minute help

Lola Pearce Brown gets comfort from an unlikely source in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lola Pearce Brown struggles as the progression of her cancer takes its toll. Her speech is increasingly slurred and alarmed by the reality of her prognosis, she insists she can't see granddad Billy Mitchell's teenage children Janet Mitchell and William Mitchell.

Step grandmother Honey Mitchell is torn to pieces seeing how upset Lola is, as well as being worried about what effect it's having on her and Billy's kids.

She confides in Phil Mitchell, who offers to gives Janet some respite from the emotional situation at home by revising for her GCSE's in the empty club.

Desperate to do his best for his wife but at a loss as to what to do, Jay Brown is grateful when he gets advice from Bernie Taylor and Phil Mitchell. He takes up Sonia Fowler's suggestion of calling Reverend Mills, and asks her to speak to Lola.

When Reverend Mills pops round and talks to Lola about her own religious outlook on death, it seems it was just the right thing to do. Comforted by Reverend Mills' words, Lola is pulled out of her dark thoughts.

Stacey Slater is devastated by her humiliation. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is shaken after Lily Slater outed to the family her hidden life taking saucy pics for her Secret Cam page!

Her family are stunned over Stacey's decision on how to make some much needed money for the family and don't know what to think.

What's worse is knowing that the gossip is spreading round her daughter Lily Slater's school after some of the kids found her Secret Cam page.

Comforted by some wise words from her ex Martin Fowler, Stacey realises that she needs to face the music and heads to the parents committee.

Arriving at the meeting, she's faced with judgemental stares. But she soon gets her fight back and shares a few home truths, which gives the parents food for thought.

Chelsea Fox can't stop thinking about Ravi Gulati! (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea Fox has been at odds with her housemates over Ravi Gulati but Whitney Dean convinces her to offer an olive branch to Finlay Baker, Felix Baker and Zack Hudson.

After making friends again, they all sit down for some lighthearted fun at the pub quiz in the Queen Vic.

Although Chelsea has been insistent that she wants nothing more to do with her former fling after discovering Ravi was trying to romance her mum Denise Fox, it's clear she's still just a little bit sweet on him.

Ravi has been miserable ever since the truth came out about him and Denise, as it was clear that he was falling for Chelsea and losing her has hit him hard.

Watching Ravi as he drinks alone, Chelsea can't keep her mind on the quiz.

Is she gearing up to give him another chance?

Teacher Mr Hawthorne is Freddie Slaters' secret weapon for the pub quiz! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Freddie Slater is hoping for a win at the pub quiz after persuading his former teacher Mr Hawthorne to join in, but can they beat Reiss Colwell's team?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.