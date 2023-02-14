EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox gets an indecent proposal!

Denise Fox has a big decision to make about Ravi Gulati in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox wakes up in the Queen Vic with the hangover from hell, alongside Sharon Watts and Stacey Slater. After the ladies' lock in the night before and the secrets and revelations, there are more than just sore heads...

Kathy Beale and Eve Unwin turn up with some breakfast to help them recover and Denise rushes off to find her husband Jack Branning before he goes away on a work conference.

Still torn over her feelings for Ravi Gulati, when Denise spots him in the Square she makes a show of kissing Jack as he leaves.

Will Denise Fox cheat on Jack Branning with Ravi Gulati? (Image credit: BBC)

At Fox & Hair, Denise's sister Kim Fox has decided to hold a livestream event. She wants a sexy Walford man to appear to help promote the salon.

Wanting to spend time with Denise, Ravi puts himself up for the role, leaving Denise flustered.

Struggling to be around Ravi, Denise lashes out and Ravi decides he needs to leave.

When he later visits Denise to apologise to her for their bust up he has more than kind words in mind and he asks Denise to go to a hotel with him for the night!

With Jack away on business, will Denise give into her feelings and agree?

Sharon Watts made a devastating discovery about Keanu Taylor. (Image credit: BBC)

Keanu Taylor has been keeping his head down ever since his falling out with Sharon Watts following her discovery that Keanu was getting it on with Sam Mitchell in Spain!

Although he's still in love with Sharon, he fears that he's blown his chances with her by not coming clean about Sam.

When he bumps into Sharon in the cafe, she lays into him with some home truths, leaving him shocked.

Heading out to his first shift as doorman at Peggy's, he's delayed by Kim, who needs him to help out with her live stream at the salon.

Left without a Walford man following Ravi quitting on her, Kim is relieved when Keanu agrees to help out and saves the day.

Meanwhile, Sharon has a heart-to-heart with Kat Slater and realises that she needs to swallow her pride and talk to Keanu.

She takes out her phone to call him but will he pick up?

Bobby Beale and Freddie Slater go head to head over a pancake! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Bobby Beale and Freddie Slater team up for a pancake eating competition, and Bernie Taylor worries about her job at the cafe.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.