EastEnders spoilers: Lola Pearce's day out ends in TRAGEDY!

Lola Pearce breaks out of hospital to go to the seaside!

Lola Pearce in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Lola Pearce has made a heart-wrenching discovery about her future, after finding out that her palliative chemotherapy hasn't had any beneficial effect.

After being diagnosed with a brain tumour last year, Lola has bravely fought her cancer. But sadly despite the best medical care, nothing can be done for her.

Increasingly weak and in pain, she's ended up in hospital after collapsing outside the gym.

Although it's bad news, Lola doesn't want to waste any precious moment and her husband Jay Brown vows to make sure they can make memories together.

Breaking her out of the hospital, Jay takes Lola to the seaside for some fun and fresh air.

Jay Brown and Lola Pearce have a heart-to-heart. (Image credit: BBC)

When Lola spots a beautiful ruby necklace in a shop, she tells Jay that she'd love to buy it for her daughter Lexi Pearce.

She wants the little girl to have a present from her mum when she turns 16, even though Lola won't be there.

Jay takes Lola to the seafront and the couple have a touching and heartfelt conversation.

As they prepare to head back home to Albert Square, however, they're stopped in their tracks...

Lola Pearce is terrified she might end up in jail! (Image credit: BBC)

Lola and Jay are told to stay put by a police officer, who has been called by the shopkeeper.

Lola tries to hide her guilt but it turns out that she stole the ruby necklace.

Desperate to have it for Lexi, she knew there was no way she could afford to spend £50 on it for her, so she pocketed it instead.

Will Lola be arrested and could she spend her final weeks up in court?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.