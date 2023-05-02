Devastating pictures confirm EastEnders funeral for THIS beloved character

New paparazzi images have confirmed the funeral for EastEnders favourite Lola Pearce-Brown has been filmed.

It is the soap death that fans have been dreading ever since it was announced by EastEnders that Lola was to be diagnosed with a brain tumour which would eventually lead to her losing her battle with cancer.

Fans of the soap have watched Lola (Danielle Harold) and her family struggle with the reality that she wouldn't live to see Christmas after she was told by doctors that her treatment was no longer working and any care going forward would be purely palliative.

Viewers also had confirmation that Lola was set to pass away before the end of the year when a flash-forward episode saw her photo on the bar of the Queen Vic as the EastEnders super six stood over a mystery dead body.

Sadly poorly Lola is set to lose her battle with cancer. (Image credit: BBC)

However, further confirmation that Lola sadly doesn't have long left has been revealed by behind-the-scenes filming images that show a funeral cortege making its way to the soap's Elstree studios in London.

Images show Lola's white coffin with her name spelt out in flowers arriving at the EastEnders' studios. In the pictures the coffin, which has been signed with messages of love from other Walford characters, can be seen surrounded by beautiful pink flowers.

Lola had to share the devastating news about her cancer with her daughter, Lexi. (Image credit: BBC)

Recently Lola has faced the toughest months possible, which were made all the harder when her beloved 'Pops', Billy Mitchell, came home from working in Portugal, oblivious to the fact she had only been given a few months left to live

The shock of realising his granddaughter wasn't going to get better was a devastating blow to Billy, who is now focused on making the most of what time he and the rest of the family have left with Lola.

