EastEnders spoilers: Billy Mitchell torn apart by HEARTBREAK!

Billy Mitchell kicks off after being wound up by Nish Panesar.

Billy Mitchell loses it after finding out that Lola Pearce Brown is near the end in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Billy Mitchell knows that the moment he has been dreading is inching ever closer.

Granddaughter Lola Pearce Brown has become weaker and weaker in recent days as her cancer progresses.

When she has another seizure, her worried husband Jay Brown calls in nurse Suzanne, who tells him the devastating news that Lola is near the end.

Torn apart by the news, Billy panics about protecting Lola's daughter Lexi Pearce and his own children William Mitchell and Janet Mitchell from the heartbreaking situation.

Unable to deal with the reality of losing his granddaughter, Billy heads to the Vic to drown his anxiety in booze.

Instead of calming his nerves, Billy gets wound up by Nish Panesar, who cruelly makes it his mission to provoke him. After a furious confrontation with Nish, Billy lashes out and smashes the window of the Minute Mart.

Before he goes too far, Honey Mitchell, Phil Mitchell and Martin Fowler restrain him. An unrepentant Nish demands retribution for Billy's attack on his business and a disgusted Phil throws some money at him.

When copper Jack Branning turns up to see what the fuss is about it, Billy accidentally hits him in the face and is arrested!

Kathy Beale begs Callum Highway to track down Ben Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Beale and Callum Highway are horrified that Ben Mitchell has done a flit to the States. Unable to deal with the reality of Lola dying from her brain tumour, Ben took a flight to speak to a specialist about further treatment for her.

Billy and Jay flip out to learn that Ben has gone and hasn't been in contact with anyone for days, knowing he needs to be at home to support little Lexi Pearce, his daughter with Lola.

Worried that Ben will miss his chance to say goodbye to Lola before she dies, Kathy begs detective Callum to discover Ben's whereabouts before it's too late.

Jay Brown and the family are stunned to realise Lola Pearce Brown will soon be gone. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce is desperately weak after suffering another seizure, but she's pleased when Kim Fox and Denise Fox pay her a visit. Her spirits are lifted as they try and cheer her up.

When Lola's friends and neighbours put on a unique greeting for Lola in the Square, she is touched to know that they are all thinking of her.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.