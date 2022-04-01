EastEnders star Clair Norris to star in new BBC Panorama documentary

EastEnders star Clair Norris will appear in Panorama's Obesity: Who Cares if I’m Bigger? with the actress confirming the news via Instagram.

According to the BBC, the documentary sees Clair examining 'the complex reasons why some people find it difficult to lose weight and asks if you can be overweight and stay healthy'.

In the documentary, Clair meets teenagers on a weight management scheme, a 'man-versus-fat' football team and a dancer who runs classes tailored for plus-size women.

In her post, the EastEnders star shared a sneak preview writing: "COMING SOON!!! Over the last 4 months, I have been working with BBC Panorama, documenting and reporting on a topic that relates to me and I’m sure a lot of you will have your own opinions.

This has been a chance to show ME!"

Clair added: "No character and no acting. I have been on a journey, meeting new people, going back to my childhood and sharing my own personal experiences which most of the time I have kept to myself. I can’t wait for everyone to see this project but it’s important for me to say… please always be kind."

The documentary will air on BBC1 on Monday, April 4 at 8pm, and it also investigates if the government's obesity strategy has been successful after its launch back in the summer of 2020.

Clair Norris has played Bernadette 'Bernie' Taylor since 2017 and is a regular member of the EastEnders cast. She took a short break in October to make this new documentry but is back on our screens as Bernie and is involved in some dramatic storylines.

A pregnant Bernie returned to Walford recently. (Image credit: BBC)

In recent scenes, we saw Bernie Taylor going into labour following her confrontation with parents-to-be Rainie and Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ), who she is carrying a baby for. She's recently found out about Stuart's cancer too, so the drama and emotions are very high.

EastEnders now airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.