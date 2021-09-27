‘EastEnders’ star Louisa Lytton reveals her baby daughter’s name

Louisa Lytton, who plays manipulative Ruby Allen on EastEnders left the show to go on maternity leave back in July. After giving birth in August, Louisa has now revealed her baby’s name as Aura Olivia Bhanvra and the name has familial roots.

Louisa spoke about her baby’s name to OK! Magazine, saying that: "Olivia is my nan’s middle name.

"People keep asking us where Aura came from, but we don’t really know! It was on our list. We just both loved the name, and we don’t know anyone else with it," she added.

The actress’ birthing experience was not smooth sailing, as she endured an intense three-day labour, until the doctors decided to do an emergency C-section. However, Louisa has taken the experience in her stride explaining: "It’s definitely made me appreciate my body more. It’s an absolute miracle."

"She was a few days early but after my contractions started, she really took her time. I was in labour for three days and I ended up having an emergency C-section. Clearly she’s going to be very dramatic like her mum!" Louisa said.

Louisa and fiance Ben Bhanvra have shared their utter delight and adoration after the birth of their beautiful baby daughter, telling OK! Magazine that: “We were sobbing!

"It was such an ordeal to get her there that by the time she was there we were just so relieved. We didn’t know what to do with ourselves. I cried for like two days afterwards. I couldn’t believe she was here."

They also elaborated on the fact that they are absolutely loving parenthood.

"It’s just the best. The time is going so fast, I can’t bear it. I don’t want to jinx ourselves but it feels like we’ve relaxed into it. Obviously, we’re exhausted but it feels like it’s coming quite naturally. We couldn’t really ask for anything more," Louisa responded.

"I really am loving it. I didn’t realise how much I’d get into it," Ben added.

Louisa’s character, Ruby Allen, in EastEnders has suffered with Endometriosis and has struggled to get pregnant. But, Louisa felt it was an important storyline to focus on, regardless of her real life pregnancy.

Recently, after managing to fall pregnant, Ruby has been arrested after Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) told the police that she was her drug connection.

Her husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye), didn’t believe she was pregnant as he lost his trust in her after months of her lying and hiding the fact that she had set Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) up and got her sent to prison.

But, in a cruel twist, Martin's disbelief has now left him homeless and jobless after Ruby emptied their bank account and sold their house from under him.

