'EastEnders' star Louisa Lytton wraps filming ahead of baby’s birth

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby Allen, has taken to Instagram to announce that she had begun her maternity leave from the soap.

The hugely popular actress, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Ben Bhanvra, who she has been with for four years, said on her Instagram story: “I've finally finished work, which is so surreal," adding, "I've been told now it's my time to switch off and relax."

Louisa also recently shared a delightful post of her baby bump, with her partner busily painting the nursery in the background. She wrote: "Nursery pending".

The news of their pregnancy was first announced back in March, where they shared a photo of their cockapoo Riley that said: "My parents are getting me a human."

She also shared a video announcement at the time with a heartfelt message for her own mum, where she said: "If I am a fraction of the mother you are, I know I'll be the best. You have held my hand for 32 years, you have taught me right from wrong, corrected my spelling, and helped me see the light at the end of every single tunnel.

"And now you will guide me to becoming a mummy. (Just try not to move yourself in or Ben might leave)."

Louisa has been hard at work on the soap recently as her character Ruby has remained the central part of harrowing storylines, including her intense feud with Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basula), who believes she had a part to play in the death of his brother, Paul Trueman (Gary Beadle). It's not clear yet exactly when Louisa will go off screen as Ruby.

