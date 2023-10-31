EastEnders star Max Bowden WOWS fans with incredible hidden talent

EastEnders favourite Max Bowden has stunned fans with his amazing secret talent after he posted a video of him singing to promote a charity event.

Max, who plays the role of Ben Mitchell in the soap, took to Instagram to announce that he will be singing at the SEED charity gala on November 22 organised by former Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten.

Revealing the news, he posted a throwback video of him singing a rendition of 'Empty Chairs At Empty Tables' from Les Misérables at a previous charity event with Gemma, alongside a poster advertising the fundraiser in aid of eating disorders.

Max captioned the video: "Looking forward to playing the SEED charity gala on November 22nd with my good friend @gemma.oaten. SEED is an independent eating disorder charity very close to my heart; so I’m honoured to have been asked to sing a number or two this year; especially with the year of storyline Ben has just undergone.



"Over 1.25 million people in the UK are expected to have eating disorders, with the mortality rate still being exceptionally high, so the work that SEED do is as important now as ever. Take a look at slide two to see how you can get tickets. In the meantime here’s a throwback of the last time Gemma and I worked together!"

The fundraiser is called 'A Night with Gemma and Friends' which is being held to raise money for the charity SEED (Support and Empathy for people with Eating Disorders), who provide important support for anyone that has been suffering or affected by eating disorders.

Gemma Oaten, who played Rachel Breckle in Emmerdale, is Seed's manager and she was inspired to found Seed due to her own struggle with an eating disorder when she was ten that lasted for thirteen years.

Shocked fans adored Max's hidden musical talent, with one commenting: "Wow what a voice he has, didn’t know he could sing, got some set of pipes of him," while another added: "Whoa! My god. I never knew you could sing so incredible, I only thought you were an actor not a singer."

Recently in EastEnders, Max's character Ben has been battling bulimia and has been getting help from his family and a counsellor.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.