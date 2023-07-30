EastEnders star Shona McGarty reveals the REAL reason she's leaving the show

EastEnders star Shona McGarty has revealed exactly why she decided to leave the BBC show.

The actor has played Whitney Dean since she was 16 years old but has made the decision to leave EastEnders during a cast shake-up.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun on Sunday, Shona said, “I have decided to spread my wings and will be leaving EastEnders. I have loved my years in the show.

“I have been trusted with some incredible storylines and have made amazing friendships - and family - which will endure.”

EastEnders is set for a cast shake-up soon, which will also see Lorraine Stanley, who plays Karen Taylor in the show, bring written out.

A source told The Sun on Sunday, “It wasn’t an easy decision for Shona to make and she is gutted to be walking away from her soap family, especially as she has grown up on set with most of them. She’ll be sorely missed by the cast.

“But she feels like now is the right time in her life to step away and try something new.

“She is hoping the door will be left open for her character to return one day, but nothing is guaranteed and it is all in the hands of the scriptwriters.

(Image credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment)

“They could decide that another soap death would create an explosive exit storyline and get people talking, but that’s always a risk actors have to take when deciding to leave.

“Shona is really looking forward to new projects and expanding her career horizon.

"It will be exciting to get her teeth into something new after so long playing one character.

“As well as acting, Shona loves singing and has a real musical talent, so that is one of the options available.”

We can't wait to see what Shona does next!

EastEnders continues next week at 7:30pm on BBC One