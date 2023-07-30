EastEnders star Shona McGarty reveals the REAL reason she's leaving the show
Shona McGarty is quitting the BBC show after 15 years
EastEnders star Shona McGarty has revealed exactly why she decided to leave the BBC show.
The actor has played Whitney Dean since she was 16 years old but has made the decision to leave EastEnders during a cast shake-up.
Speaking exclusively to The Sun on Sunday, Shona said, “I have decided to spread my wings and will be leaving EastEnders. I have loved my years in the show.
“I have been trusted with some incredible storylines and have made amazing friendships - and family - which will endure.”
EastEnders is set for a cast shake-up soon, which will also see Lorraine Stanley, who plays Karen Taylor in the show, bring written out.
A source told The Sun on Sunday, “It wasn’t an easy decision for Shona to make and she is gutted to be walking away from her soap family, especially as she has grown up on set with most of them. She’ll be sorely missed by the cast.
“But she feels like now is the right time in her life to step away and try something new.
“She is hoping the door will be left open for her character to return one day, but nothing is guaranteed and it is all in the hands of the scriptwriters.
“They could decide that another soap death would create an explosive exit storyline and get people talking, but that’s always a risk actors have to take when deciding to leave.
“Shona is really looking forward to new projects and expanding her career horizon.
"It will be exciting to get her teeth into something new after so long playing one character.
“As well as acting, Shona loves singing and has a real musical talent, so that is one of the options available.”
We can't wait to see what Shona does next!
EastEnders continues next week at 7:30pm on BBC One
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.