Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' receives Super Bowl LV trailer

Coming 2 America debuts on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. It’s the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 hit romantic comedy Coming to America starring Eddie Murphy. He plays a prince, Akeem Joffer, who comes to America in search of a wife. Joining him in the sequel are more familiar faces like Arsenio Hall (Semmi), Shari Headley ( Lisa McDowell), and James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer). After a request from his dying father, Akeem and Semmi return to America searching for Akeem’s long lost son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler).

Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and more join the original cast, including If Beale Street Could Talk’s Kiki Layne, who plays one of Akeem’s three daughters. Layne’s character Princess Meeka Joffer thinks of herself as the rightful heir to rule Zamanda, but Akeem’s long-lost son could potentially put that in jeopardy.

Will these newly acquainted siblings learn to understand one another? Or will Akeem have his hands full with this one? Check out the trailer below:

A couple of days ago, the first track from the forthcoming Coming 2 America soundtrack, "I'm A King," premiered. It features Grammy-nominated rappers Bobby Sessions and Megan Thee Stallion. The full tracklist hasn't been revealed yet, but it should play a significant role in the film as the original. The 1988 comedy favorite was fueled by music from Cover Girls, Chico DeBarge, Mel and Kim, and Sister Sledge. The title song charted on the Billboard Hot and was co-written by Nile Rodgers and performed by The System.