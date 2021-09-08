Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ reveals itself in new trailer

Edgar Wright is typically known for his comedic films, but Last Night in Soho will see the director of Shaun of the Dead do a proper horror story. In the latest trailer for the film, we get our best look yet at what Wright has in store for us when the film hits theaters on Oct. 29.

Last Night in Soho was written and directed by Wright (Krysty Wilson-Cairns co-wrote the script) and stars Thomasin McKenzie as a young girl who heads to London to pursue a career in fashion. Obsessed with the 1960s era London, one night she dreams that she is transported back to that time in the body of beautiful wannabe singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). However, she soon realizes that the dream is actually a nightmare and is more real than she realized.

In addition to McKenzie and Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho stars Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Jessie Mei Li, Elizabeth Berrington, Diana Rigg (in her final role) and Terrence Stamp.

The latest trailer brings more of the story into focus, as well as showing off some fantastic looking costumes, sets and shots. Give it a look for yourself below.

A Focus Features film, Last Night in Soho is getting an exclusive theatrical release as of Oct. 29 in both the U.S. and U.K. The film had its world premiere recently at the Venice International Film Festival.

There is no streaming date announced yet for Last Night in Soho, but being a Focus Features film, which is owned by Universal Pictures, there’s a chance that the film will be available for at-home viewing sooner than you might think.

During the height of the pandemic, Universal struck a deal with multiple theatrical exhibitors that would allow them to show Universal-owned films in theaters for a window of 17-31 days, depending on the box office success of the movie — anything with an opening weekend north of $50 million would stay for the full 31 days, films opening with less than $50 million can use opt for the 17-day window. Once either window is up, the film can then head to PVOD services. This is not streaming the title on Netflix, HBO Max or Peacock, mind you, but renting the movie for an allotted time period for a one-time fee.

We won’t have a sense of how soon Last Night in Soho will be available outside of theaters until after it is released.