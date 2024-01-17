Emilia Fox smiles at Silent Witness wedding suggestion but teases 'developments'

Emilia Fox simply smiled when a Silent Witness wedding was suggested to her during an appearance on The One Show, but she did tease that Nikki and Jack's relationship will be seen to develop in the current series.

Fans would of course love to see her character Dr Nikki Alexander walk down the aisle with Jack Hodgson (David Caves).

But Emilia just smiled when presenter Alex Jones asked about the "nice" possibility. "You think it would be nice," replied David Caves. Well, being Silent Witness it would probably involve a dead body, so maybe not!

The pair also wouldn't be drawn on whether Nikki and Jack are living together, although the show has dropped hints that they might be. They did agree that the couple should live at Nikki’s "lovely" pad.

Speaking about Nikki and Jack, Emilia said: "Because these characters have been together for such a long time and they know each other so well they have moved from a friendship into a relationship and what we wanted to try and do is to show the changes that happen when you've been working together for a long time and suddenly you're in this relationship but not to allow it to overtake what it is really about which is a crime show and it's about the victims predominantly.

"But yes we have some really, really lovely scenes to play in this series and there are a few developments."

John Thomson as DCI Warren Bull (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, David spoke about John Thomson guest starring as DCI Warren Bull in the latest two-part story of the series, which concludes next Monday.

"He is fantastic, what a funny man. He's just a gag factory that guy it's quite tough to keep it together during some of the more serious stuff."

The fourth episode of Silent Witness season 27 was due to air on Tuesday evening, but it will now air on Monday 22 January at 9 pm on BBC One. If you can't wait the episode is already available on iPlayer.