Emmerdale boss teases Faith’s heartbreaking death in 50th anniversary

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has hinted at Faith Dingle’s (Sally Dexter) devastating death episodes for the show’s 50th anniversary.

After learning that her cancer had returned and it was terminal, Emmerdale favourite Faith has been determined to live her life to the fullest, before she loses her battle with cancer.

The devastating news has resulted in Faith reconnecting with her son, Cain (Jeff Hordley) and has made her relationship closer with him and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) as they reminisced about their family history.

Meanwhile, Faith’s illness hasn’t stopped her from getting up to her usual mischief as she went on the rob in disguise to retrieve something that belonged to her.

But as Emmerdale prepares for its 50th anniversary at the beginning of October, we’re also preparing ourselves for the Dingle matriarch’s tragic death.

Chas was devastated to learn about her mother's diagnosis. (Image credit: ITV)

Show boss Jane Hudson revealed more on the start of the 50th anniversary at a recent press day, saying: “As we start our brilliant month, we’ll be focusing on our Faith storyline, which is a huge storyline for us at the moment and then we will work our way into our storm.”

“It is such an emotional, heartbreaking story and is going to be huge across our 50th. Everybody involved in that story is pulling out some of the most spectacular performances I’ve seen in a soap for a long time.”

Talking to What To Watch, Sally revealed her hopes and wishes for when Faith reaches the end.

Faith reconnected with her son, Cain after their turbulent relationship. (Image credit: ITV)

She said: “I want all of the Dingles to be there, and I’d love for Cain or Chas to help her put some lippy on — I don’t want her to go without a bit of lippy on! If the hair isn’t quite right, she can stick on a fascinator!”

And looking ahead to Faith’s send-off, she added: “I haven’t suggested this to anyone, but I’d love it at her funeral if she could somehow, in a ghostly fashion, fly up and join in with some wonderful wild dancing, and you see her floating about, having a whale of a time.

“I’d like her to be able to give some comfort to her family after her death.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.