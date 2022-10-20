Emmerdale fans "broken" by Liv Flaherty's tragic death

Liv and Vinny found themselves caught up in the storm.

Emmerdale fans have shared their heartbreak over the tragic death of popular character Liv Flaherty in last night's dramatic storm episode.

And Isobel Steele, who played troubled Liv, has won lots of praise from viewers after her amazing performance.

The storm which hit Emmerdale in dramatic fashion was still raging in last night's episode, as the show's 50th anniversary celebrations continued.

Paddy was heading to the hospital to see his cheating wife Chas (though obviously he doesn't know about the cheating bit — yet) and asked Liv and Vinny to head to the pub to keep an eye on Eve.

Though there were lots of people stuck in The Woolpack to watch out for the little girl, Paddy was worried they were all 'half-cut' as they'd been drinking their way through the storm.

Vinny and Liv set off, battling their way through the wind when the caravan got loose and smashed into the both of them.

The caravan crushed Liv and Vinny. (Image credit: ITV)

As last night's episode opened, it was clear Vinny had escaped the worst of it, but Liv had been terribly injured.

An ambulance arrived, but the paramedics broke the devastating news - Liv had been so badly crushed that if they pulled the caravan away from her, she'd suffer terribly.

Instead, they told a bewildered Vinny, along with Liv's big brother Aaron and her surrogate dad, Paddy, that it was time to say goodbye to their beloved Liv. She was dying and there was nothing that could be done to save her.

Liv was a real fan favourite and she'll be missed. (Image credit: ITV)

In heartbreaking scenes, the men said their farewells. Aaron's devastation was hard to watch as Liv thanked him for bringing her to Emmerdale and changing her life.

And then Vinny went to his wife and, well, his goodbye to Liv was one of the saddest scenes in soap history.

Heartbreaking!

Though it had been rumoured that Liv was going to die, fans were still shocked at her devastating ending and took to social media to share their dismay.

I am in tears right now 😭 @Emmerdale has broken meOctober 19, 2022 See more

Well @emmerdale has just broken my heart 😭💔October 19, 2022 See more

absolutely bloody bawling at emmerdale, no one talk to me for the next few daysOctober 19, 2022 See more

And Isobel Steele, who played Liv, along with Bradley Johnson who plays Vinny, Danny Miller who plays Aaron, and Dominic Brunt, AKA Paddy, were all praised for their moving performances...

Oh wow what a fantastic episode…I’m in tears 😭 omg… @Isobel_steele you are amazing…just superb…to everyone 👏👏👏 bravo @DannyBMiller @Brad_J_J @dominicbrunt @Reallisariley @timomara_tim @emmerdaleOctober 19, 2022 See more

It may have seemed that Liv's tragic death was simply a terribly accident, but the fans have other ideas!

They know who's really to blame — and they're not happy about it.

According to them, it's all Chas's fault!

Viewers pointed out that Chas had been hurt when she sneaked off to meet secret lover Al Chapman.

She'd been taken to hospital, meaning Paddy had to ask Liv to mind Eve...

And that's when the fatal accident happened.

Didn't Paddy send Liv to watch the baby because Chas got hurt on her tryst with Al? Wouldn't that make Liv's death her fault? #emmerdaleOctober 19, 2022 See more

I take it we are all blaming Chas for Livs death? Had Chas stayed home with her baby not had an affair and then accident,Liv and Vinny wouldnt have gone out in the storm to go look after baby Eve #EmmerdaleOctober 20, 2022 See more

We're not sure we'll get over Liv's death any time soon, let alone poor Vinny! But the storm episodes continue this evening and there's more drama to come.

Emmerdale usually airs every weeknight at 7.30pm with an hour-long episode on Thursday.