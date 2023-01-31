Emmerdale fans convinced Nicky has a sinister secret identity!

Emmerdale fans are convinced new nanny Nicky has links to someone else in the show.

And they're absolutely sure he's up to no good!

But are they right about the newcomer's murky plans?

Fans have a theory about Nicky's real identity (Image credit: ITV)

Last night, viewers saw Nicky reveal he'd found Will's precious watch and claim baby Thomas had been playing with it.

That was after days of tension and accusations. Will had been convinced Sam Dingle had stolen the watch, and had sacked him.

Lydia had stood by her man and walked out of her job at Home Farm, too, which upset Kim who had thought she and Lydia were friends.

And Will and Sam had come to blows outside The Woolpack.

Nicky found Will's watch - but was it him who took it? (Image credit: ITV)

With things falling apart chez Tate/Taylor, Nicky produced the watch and announced he'd found Thomas with it.

Riiiiight.

Sounds fishy, don't you think? The Emmerdale viewers definitely agree!

They're convinced Nicky is up to something.

Some viewers think Nicky just stole it to be 'nice' and give the money to Lydia.

#Emmerdale Theory: I reckon Nicky was the real person who stole Will’s watch! I bet he was trying to sell it and get the money to give to Lydia after hearing and seeing for himself how much she’s struggling financially. No way baby Thomas walked into the kitchen and stole it 🤷🏼‍♂️January 30, 2023 See more

But other viewers think Nicky's got a more sinister agenda!

And they reckon he's got links to a family in the village.

Some fans are convinced he's related to Caleb Milligan - the newest Dingle on the block - and helping him bring down Kim Tate.

They even have a theory that Nicky could be Caleb's son!

The idea definitely has legs. Caleb was there to break up the fight between Will and Sam, and then appeared at Home Farm just a few minutes after the watch had been found.

He's always in the right place at just the right time.

What's #Manny Nicky's game? No way did Thomas get Will's watch off a worktop. He's not Superman 2! Nicky's either on the rob or he's playing a game 🤔 And is Caleb involved in this game? 🤔 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/Ge4D6NpkxKJanuary 30, 2023 See more

I think he’s Caleb’s son - they are up to no good !January 30, 2023 See more

I think Nicky is Calab's SonJanuary 31, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, other fans think Nicky is working for Jamie Tate! They reckon he's been employed by Kim's once-beloved son to cause trouble.

Again, it's plausible and could explain why Nicky won't get too close to Gabby.

I'm windering if Nicky took the watch to cause friction between Will and Kim? Maybe he is working for Jamie after all? #EmmerdaleJanuary 30, 2023 See more

@emmerdale Nicky could be working with Jamie who knows exactly how to upset Kim XNJanuary 30, 2023 See more

And other fans believe Nicky could be a long-lost Tate, home to claim his inheritance.

This idea is given legs by the fact that in the Emmerdale credits, Nicky is known just as his first name - a common tactic when show bosses want to hide a character's real identity.

I'm putting money on Nicky in @emmerdale is Chris Tates son! The rightful heir to the mansion etc. Anyone else? #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/Bq4D8pdplIJanuary 30, 2023 See more

Could there be more to Nicky than meets the eye? We'll have to wait to find out.

