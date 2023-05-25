Emmerdale fans demand character 'disappears' just WEEKS after return

Emmerdale fans want this arrival to 'disappear' again.

Emmerdale fans want Tom King Jr (James Chase) to go away again just weeks after he made his comeback to the village.

Tom King — formerly known as Thomas King — is the son of killer Carl King (Tom Lister) and Jimmy King's (Nick Miles) nephew, who left the Dales ten years ago.

He recently returned to settle down in Emmerdale, despite his troubled time there and has since reunited with his ex-girlfriend Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and attempted to reconnect with his estranged family.

However, as Tom spent some quality time with Jimmy, Tom was left devastated after his uncle accidentally let slip about his late father's murderous past.

During last night's episode (Wednesday, May 24), Belle was hesitant to tell him about her own dark past after a distraught Tom learned about his dad's killer history.

Despite feeling daunted, Belle was determined to open up about her past and asked to talk to Tom as he prepared for his first day at the vet surgery tomorrow.

Belle Dingle made a devastating confession to Tom King. (Image credit: ITV)

When Tom showed up to her house, Belle made the shocking confession that she accidentally killed their friend Gemma Andrews.

In 2014, Belle accidentally killed Gemma during a fight over Belle's then-boyfriend Sean Spencer. Belle pushed her, causing Gemma to hit her head on a rock and she later died in hospital after collapsing on her way home. Belle was left deeply traumatised by the killing and spent time in a young offenders home.

He was left reeling by the revelation, but as Belle tried to open about to him about her mental health problems, Tom ran off.

As Tom drank at the Woolpack, Jimmy approached him to defend Carl again. But still tense from Belle's confession, Tom soon reached breaking point and the pair got into a heated confrontation.

"If he hates his family this much, why did he even come to this village? In fact, why don't you just leave?" Jimmy shouted.

The vet lost it as his uncle Jimmy King tried to defend his late killer dad. (Image credit: ITV)

"You know, that's the best thing you've ever said. I'll be glad to see the back of you," Tom replied.

Tensions soon boiled over and a furious Belle stormed off, telling him that she wished he hadn't come back.

"Nothing to keep me here now," Tom stated as he left the pub.

Later on, Belle was heartbroken that Tom might be leaving Emmerdale again. However, fans were hoping that he would go through with his plans to go back to Leeds...

Yes Tom go and disappear in Leeds #emmerdaleMay 24, 2023 See more

Tom darling if you want to get away from anyone in that village that's either killed someone, almost killed someone or tried to kill someone you'd better get going 👋#emmerdaleMay 24, 2023 See more

Go away Tom. How can you make Belle through it...she can manage on her own, by getting rid of you! #EmmerdaleMay 24, 2023 See more

We'll be glad to see the back of you too Tom! Absolutely no point in him coming back. #EmmerdaleMay 24, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.