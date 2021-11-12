'Emmerdale' fans gutted after major baddie leaves soap for the SECOND time

Emmerdale fans have seen Reece Dinsdale leaving the soap once again.

Emmerdale fans are gutted after Reece Dinsdale announced he's leaving the ITV soap for the second time.

Reece first appeared on the show in 2020 as the evil Paul Ashdale, the fiance of Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and the father of Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson).

When Vinny was 9-months-old, Paul met Mandy and the two of them clicked right away, causing them to move in together. But he left them due to a mess he'd got himself in, and Mandy raised Vinny alone as her own son.

Reece Dinsdale as Paul Ashdale in 'Emmerdale'. (Image credit: ITV)

But in 2020 Paul showed up wanting to see his son, and wormed his way back into Mandy's life. It was here that he started physically and emotionally abusing Vinny to ensure Mandy didn't find out about his gambling addiction.

The character was killed off in a barn explosion in April 2021 which was caused by the ignition of a gas tank after Jimmy King (Nick Miles) crashed into the barn.

However, Reece didn't go far, because, since his departure from our screens, he's been directing episodes of Emmerdale. However, there is sad news for fans, because the actor and director has announced he's leaving the soap for a second time!

Mandy was taken in by Paul's lies before his death. (Image credit: ITV)

My final Emmerdale episode (for now) is the first up of tonight’s two. Thanks to those of you who sent me messages & tweets saying how much you’d enjoyed them. It’s a learning curve & I’m looking forward to doing more for your entertainment in 2022.Enjoy this evening’s show! x pic.twitter.com/wvvfWLtaLyNovember 11, 2021 See more

One fan replied saying: "Have really enjoyed them. I hope you get the opportunity to do more directing."

Another added: "Your eps have been fab, Reece, and you deserve praise for the hard work you have to put in (alongside everyone else involved) to get the eps to our tv screens. I will certainly be watching later."

A third wrote: "Another great bunch of episodes Reece. Let’s hope there’s plenty more to come."

And a fourth added: "You always bring quality to the episodes Reece"

Reece will definitely be missed by Emmerdale fans, but hopefully, he'll be back to direct more episodes of the beloved soap soon!

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.