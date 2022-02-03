'Emmerdale' fans in hysterics after Vanessa does a hilarious Rhona impression

Emmerdale fans can't get enough of last night's episode after Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) was seen doing a surprisingly brilliant impression of her best friend, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

The unexpected comedy moment came during a new storyline for Rhona as she tries to track down Pierce's son after he made a deathbed request that she helps him.

Last night's episode (Wednesday, Feb. 2) saw Rhona surprised when Ryan managed to track down Marcus's number quickly, admitting that she thought it was going to take a bit longer, giving her time to get her head around whether or not she should be helping her evil ex.

However, before she knew it, Ryan had the number and she had called Marcus, leaving a voicemail telling him that she was trying to get in touch with him on behalf of Pierce.

However, when she told her best friend Vanessa what she had done, Vanessa was horrified at the thought of Pierce calling the shots after all the vile things he had subjected them to in the past.

So when Rhona's phone pinged with a voicemail when she wasn't looking, Vanessa seized the opportunity to listen to the message from Marcus and quickly delete it. However, before she did, Vanessa called Marcus back, and left another voicemail, this time pretending to be Rhona and claiming that she had called him in error.

But it wasn't the fact that Vanessa had intervened in her friend's business that got fans talking, it was her brilliant impersonation of Rhona that left everyone in stitches. You can watch it here...

Fans couldn't get enough of the comedy moment and took to social media to share their happiness with fellow Emmerdale viewers...

So far, Rhona is oblivious to the fact Vanessa has been meddling in her drama with Pierce, but how will she react when she realises what her friend has done?

Tonight's double installment of the soap will see Rhona shocked when Marcus shows up in the village, leading Vanessa to once again impersonate her friend as she tries to cover her lies.

But as Vanessa tries to bluff her way out of trouble and get rid of Marcus, Rhona is stunned to come face to face with the son of the man who made her life a living nightmare. How will she react?

