Emmerdale fans predict "all the awards" for Sally Dexter after Faith's sad deathbed scenes

Emmerdale fans have predicted "all the awards" for Sally Dexter, who plays Faith Dingle, after her alter ego passed away in last night's episode.

Sally's moving performance even attracted some celebrity approval with fellow actress Brenda Blethyn sharing praise about the sad scenes on Twitter.

And Jeff Hordley, who plays Faith's surly son, Cain Dingle, also moved viewers to tears as he said his goodbyes to his mum.

Faith made plans to end her own life (Image credit: ITV)

Faith had terminal cancer and knew she was facing a heartbreaking decline.

With her own trademark stubborn determination she shared her plan with daughter-in-law Moira - she was going to take her own life so she could pass away in her own bed, on her own terms, at a time of her own choosing.

But that didn't make the end any easier when it came.

Faith said her goodbyes to her oblivious family, after they'd brought the seaside - 'fake Filey' - to her to make some fun memories.

Faith was thrilled to see her old pal Diane at 'fake Filey' (Image credit: ITV)

She sent Chas off for a spa day wanting to be alone when she passed away but not before managing to tell her she loved her.

She had a sweet exchange with great-granddaughter Sarah, thanking her for helping her appreciate the small things.

And she had a fond goodbye with Eric Pollard who she said was her "one true love". She also shared a few drinks with Diane Sugden, too, who said it was "a rotten carry-on, pet". Queen of the understatement!

Then she sent Cain off to actual Filey to buy her a stick of rock. And got Nate round to help her up to bed so she could say a sneaky farewell. What a crafty beggar!

Meanwhile, Moira twigged what was happening, and desperately tried to get Cain home in time to see his mum before she went.

And at the spa, Chas was obliviously enjoying some afternoon delight with secret lover Al. Urgh.

Thankfully Cain made it back to the pub in time to see Faith before she slipped away and the pair shared a heart-wrenching scene.

Faith was still and quiet as Cain shared memories of their day at the seaside, and it's pretty clear she's not going to be with us much longer.

Cain and Faith shared a heart-wrenching scene (Image credit: ITV)

It wasn't an easy watch, but the Emmerdale cast smashed it out of the park with their performances and Queen Sally Dexter was brilliant.

Emmerdale fans took to social media to praise the acting, with Jeff Hordley and Sally being singled out for admiration.

Just watched the episode #Emmerdale what have you done too me 😭😭😭😭😭😭 absolutely brilliant episode Sally Dexter you have been fantastic ❤️ goodbye Faith

And even Brenda Blethyn - better known as television detective Vera - joined in, saying Sally was "playing a blinder"!

High praise, indeed!

Sally Dexter is a superb actress. She's playing a blinder in emmerdale. Worked with her years ago at national theatre. She was fabulous then too.

And many viewers predicted that Emmerdale, which scooped the best soap gong at last night's NTAs, will win more awards for Faith's demise.

With Sally sure to be nominated for every best actress prize going!

#emmerdale Sally Dexter ... every award .... NOW!!

#Emmerdale is wrecking me 😭 Sally Dexter is fantastic. Faith will be so missed.

One thing's for sure - Faith Dingle has definitely made her mark on Emmerdale and we're all going to miss her!

Emmerdale usually airs every weeknight at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.