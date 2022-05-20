Emmerdale fans predict SHOCK culprit involved in Ethan's racist attack

Emmerdale fans suspect an unexpected character to be involved in the racist attack on Ethan Anderson.

Emmerdale viewers were horrified during last night’s episode (Thursday, May 20) after Ethan Anderson (Emile John) was brutally attacked by racist Jordan (Jack Parr). Now, fans have their suspicions that Ethan’s boyfriend, Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) was behind the attack in a shocking twist.

Last night's Emmerdale episode saw lawyer Ethan voice his concerns to his dad, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) about his conflicted feelings regarding taking on Jordan’s case, after hearing he had previously attacked Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and showed up to threaten him again.

Despite it possibly ruining his career, Ethan made the decision to no longer represent Jordan and told him and his wife the news.

Jordan was furious with Ethan’s decision, meanwhile his wife walked out in disgust over his abhorrent racist behaviour, which fuelled Jordan’s rage even more.

Ethan was left shaken up by the ordeal and called Marcus to arrange an evening with him, but he was confronted by an outraged Jordan who had followed him to the subway.

Jordan became extremely aggressive and went on a racist tirade, demanding that Ethan still represent him. His taunts soon became too much for Ethan and he hit back, calling him out on his behaviour.

The racist resorted to violence once again and shoved Ethan to the ground, before viciously beating him until he was nearly unconscious and bleeding.

Ethan was brutally attacked by racist Jordan. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy had become increasingly worried about Ethan’s safety after finding out that he was late to come back from work and arrived at the subway, where he found Ethan.

Billy distracted their attacker by begging him to let him phone an ambulance to help Ethan, but Jordan ordered Billy to withdraw his statement about the attack.

He agreed to the deal, desperate to get help for Ethan and luckily, the police arrived after Billy had already called them before he got there.

Jordan was soon handcuffed and arrested by police officers and it wasn’t long before a concerned Marcus showed up to the scene to find Ethan being examined by paramedics.

Fans think Marcus is behind the attack on Ethan. (Image credit: ITV)

“Is that him?” Marcus asked Billy as he saw Jordan handcuffed.

“Yeah,” Billy said.

“Why would anyone do this?” Marcus questioned.

However, viewers seem to think that there’s a secret connection between him and Jordan and think he may be behind the attack...

Haven't seen tonight's episode yet but why do I have a feeling Marcus could know Jordan/be racist. I've had a bad feeling about him since he came into the show! #EmmerdaleMay 19, 2022 See more

#emmerdale So, hands up who thinks Marcus told Jordan where Ethan was? 👋May 19, 2022 See more

Why do I have this feeling that Marcus and Jordan know each other. #EmmerdaleMay 19, 2022 See more

And Marcus definitely knows Jordan that look said he does IMO #emmerdaleMay 19, 2022 See more

Wonder if Marcus knows Jordan then? 🤔#EmmerdaleMay 19, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.