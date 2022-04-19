Peaky Blinders star Jack Parr makes Emmerdale debut next week

Peaky Blinders may have come to an end recently, but fans will be seeing more of Jack Parr on our screens as he takes on an 'explosive' new role in Emmerdale.

Jack, who played Dougie Bill in Peaky Blinders season 6, will make his debut on Emmerdale next week where he will be embroiled in the lives of several villagers.

So far, we know his character is named Jordan and that his entrance into the soap is likely to shock fans as he is accused of a racially motivated attack on village favourite, Billy Fletcher.

Spoilers for next week's Emmerdale episodes have revealed that Billy ends up in hospital after being viciously beaten, while village solicitor Ethan Anderson is called to the police station to represent a guy called Jordan who's been arrested on suspicion of assault.

But will Ethan really represent a man who is accused of attacking his friend?

Billy is in a bad way in hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

Things are set to get messy when Jordan is adamant that he wants Ethan to represent him... but Ethan struggles with whether to put his career on hold for Billy.

Meanwhile, Billy's horrified wife Dawn and her dad, Will, gather around his bedside they're shocked to hear Billy's account of the horrific crime... is there more to this drama than meets the eye?

A source told The Sun: "Jordan will arrive in the village in a shocking way and end up pitting neighbour against neighbour. It’s going to be a dramatic storyline and take on a serious issue."

Jordan wants Ethan as his solicitor. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans will have to wait and see what happens when Jack Parr makes his Emmerdale debut, but we're sure there's some fresh new drama in store after the exit of Meena Jutla.

With Meena behind bars, finally seeing justice for her shocking crimes, it's time to focus on some brand new storylines which we'll be sure to keep you updated on over the coming weeks.

Emmerdale continues on ITV. For full listings - see our TV Guide.