Emmerdale spoilers: TRIAL AFTERMATH! Meena Jutla's horror court case hits the newspapers

Emmerdale is awash with talk of Meena Jutla's shocking trial and its horrific end (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)!

It's been a long week in court but no one could have guessed what would happen when the jury delivered their verdicts on serial killer Meena's crimes.

The scenes in the courtroom were so shocking that it's all over the papers - and everyone in the village is talking about it!

Has Meena been put behind bars for life?

Can the loved ones of Meena's victims finally move on?

Find out how those involved have been affected…

Manpreet is a broken woman. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Paddy notices that Rhona's really struggling.

As he pays a visit to her hospitalised fiancee, his best mate, Marlon, the vet gets thinking.

Rhona is a struggling. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, back in the village, Rhona talks to Paddy about her plans for Marlon's eventual home-coming.

But with the mum already stretched by the demands of juggling a family, work and supporting Marlon – who's had a stroke – is Rhona biting off more than she can chew?

Rhona's chuffed when Paddy outlines an idea which he hopes will cheer up Marlon.

Elsewhere, Leyla's clearly trying to hide something when Wendy quizzes her. Belle finds out that Priya's upset with her.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.