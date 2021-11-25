'Emmerdale' fans predict SHOCK DEATH in tonight's epic Ben and Meena showdown

Is Ben Tucker in danger from killer Meena tonight as he unearths her darkest secret?

Emmerdale fans are convinced that something sinister is about to happen in tonight's hour-long episode as village killer Meena Jutla confronts Ben Tucker over the incriminating body cam footage.

Viewers know that Ben has been blamed for the HOP survival challenge diaster, leaving him determined to clear his name. After last night's episode of Emmerdale saw him decide with boyfriend Aaron Dingle that they were going to leave the village to start afresh, tonight's double bill will see Ben determined to find evidence to prove his innocence before he goes.

However, what he doesn't realise is that while digging for proof, he is about to stumble upon something seriously sinister when he finally turns on that bodycam footage that viewers have been desperate for him to see for weeks.

As Aaron keeps Jai distracted tonight, Ben will go to HOP to work out how to clear his name, however, a drunk Liv is there, and soon the pair are arguing. Later, having broken into the office, Ben is sickened when he turns on the bodycam footage and sees Meena trying to drown a lifeless Victoria in the water.

Ben will watch the incriminating bodycam footage tonight, but how far will Meena go to silence him? (Image credit: ITV)

Horrified by what he sees, Ben calls Billy... but little does he know, Billy is with Meena when he takes the call, meaning she hears everything and soon forms a plan to keep her killer secret safe.

Back at the HOP Ben is interrupted by a noise, which happens to be drunk Liv trying to steal booze. Once again the pair argue and Ben sends her home, not realising that he is being watched by Meena.

Meena slips in wine tonight and is knocked out... will Ben come to her rescue or leave her to die? (Image credit: ITV)

As a menacing Meena approaches, she lunges for the camera, only for Ben to grab it and dash off. However, as Meena chases him, she slips on some wine that has been spilled by Liv, leaving her lying lifelessly on the floor.

But fans are convinced that this isn't the end of the drama and think that tonight's episodes will end in a shock death - and their money is on Ben meeting his maker...

Nice little trinket Ben's wearing there, just the type of thing Meena likes as a souvenir after she murders someone. How convenient! And just in in time for Ben & Meena's confrontation tomorrow too! 😎 #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/mjNJGV1Q00November 25, 2021 See more

#Emmerdale Aaron gave Ben a bracelet as a gift. Meena loves jewelry trophies. BYE BENNovember 24, 2021 See more

Ben is going to die, isn't he? And that's how Aaron leaves and ends up on I'm A Celeb? #emmerdaleNovember 16, 2021 See more

Will Meena claim her fourth victim in a bid to keep her secrets safe, or could Ben be the one to expose her sinister side once and for all? Make sure you don't miss tonight's episode to find out!

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.