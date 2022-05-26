Emmerdale fans reckon that David Metcalfe is trying to break a soap record

Down on one knee... again!

Emmerdale fans were cringing last night when Victoria turned down David’s surprise marriage proposal.

Vic shattered David’s romantic dreams when she rejected him straight off, asking “Have you gone completely mad?” and branding his proposal “barmy”.

Poor David was left hurt and heartbroken by Vic's words.

However, viewers weren’t too surprised that Vic said ‘no’.



In fact, they were beginning to worry about David’s habit of serial proposing.

Eric tired to warn his son, but David wasn't listening (Image credit: ITV)

David first revealed his proposal plan to dad, Eric.

Realising his son was moving far too quickly, Eric tried to get David to think things through.

However, as history has proved, nothing stops David once he has a ring in his hand and a potential wife in his sights.



He’s been wed to Alicia Gallagher and Tracy Shankley – he actually vowed to propose to Tracy every day until she agreed to marry him.

Add this to his proposals plans for Priya, Leyla and Maya over the years, and we’re surprised he hasn't got an RSI from getting down on one knee!

David put the effort in, but not the brains (Image credit: ITV)

And viewers agreed. In fact, one wondered if he was trying to break some sort of soap record – likening his addiction to proposals to Corrie’s Steve, who is now on his fifth wife.

“His David trying to break the Steve McDonald record for number of marriages before he’s 50?” joked one. While another added, “Is there a women left in the village that David hasn’t proposed do?”

Is David trying to break the Steve McDonald record for number of marriages before he's 50? #EmmerdaleMay 25, 2022 See more

Is there a woman left in that village that David hasn’t proposed to! #EmmerdaleMay 25, 2022 See more

*David going into a jewelry shop and looking at the rings*Sales assistant: "...Hes back again" 😂😂#EmmerdaleMay 25, 2022 See more

Why does David have to propose to everyone he’s gets with! #EmmerdaleMay 25, 2022 See more

Are Vic and David on the rocks? (Image credit: ITV)

The episode ended with a hurt David giving Victoria un ultimatum.

"I want you to have a long, hard think about what you actually do want,” he told her. “And when you’ve decided you just let me know.”

Has David’s proposal to be together forever actually marked the end of the road for the couple?

Emmerdale normally screen Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.