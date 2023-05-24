Emmerdale fans say soap should win 'weirdest episode' award after Liam and Wendy twist

Emmerdale fans think the soap should win the 'weirdest episode' award.

Last night's episode saw the fallout of Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and Wendy Posner's (Susan Cookson) unexpected affair as she woke up naked on a bed in the Doctor's Surgery.

The night before, things got passionate between the doctor and nurse as the pair ended up kissing after sipping on champagne to celebrate Liam's Crime Writer of the Year award.

Wendy was wracked with guilt after the reality of cheating on Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) dawned on her and they both agreed to keep their night of passion a secret.

As doctor Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) and Bob quizzed a dishevelled Wendy about the medical seminar, she managed to keep up a strange lie that her and Liam conjured up earlier.

Liam Cavanagh and Wendy Posner couldn't keep their hands off each other. (Image credit: ITV)

Later on, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) spotted a love bite on Liam's neck, to which a panicked Wendy made up the excuse that it was from a new razor.

Eaten up with guilt because of her infidelity, Wendy had a meltdown in the café where she said she couldn't keep up the lie any longer and had to come clean to Bob.

Liam tried to calm down Wendy, whose voice had suddenly transformed into a high pitched squeal as she decided to try and move on from the one night stand.

Later on, as Liam was having some harsh words with the faulty printer at work, Wendy worked her magic and got it working again.

Clearly impressed by her "firm hand" technique, Liam was unable to resist temptation and kissed her suddenly. Wendy was stunned, but gave in to desire and kissed him back.

Fans were baffled by last night's shenanigans, as one thought that it deserved to win the "weirdest episode" award...

If there’s a category in this years soap awards for “weirdest episode” this one wins it!!!!!! 🤦‍♀️🤣🤣🤣🤣#EmmerdaleMay 23, 2023 See more

Cringey episode tonight 😬 #emmerdaleMay 23, 2023 See more

If #Emmerdale continues with the quality of Tuesdays episode, they will be cancelled within months!! pic.twitter.com/cz4vu0xgGqMay 23, 2023 See more

I wonder if the Dingle pigs are ok because that episode was pure ham #emmerdaleMay 23, 2023 See more

