Emmerdale fans spot loophole in Meena court scenes ahead of HUGE twist tonight

Emmerdale fans have watched in horror this week as Meena Jutla took to the stand in court, accused of multiple murders and other heinous crimes. However, eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that not everything in the episodes adds up.

Last night's Emmerdale episode (Wednesday, April 13) saw Meena take to the stand giving the performance of a lifetime as she was grilled about the crimes she has been accused of. As Liam, Leyla, Charles and Manpreet watched on, Meena manipulated the jury by lying her way through the entire thing.

But while fans know from spoilers that there is a huge twist heading for Meena's trial tonight as her fate is finally revealed, they have noticed that the court case has been incredibly quick for a multiple murder trial of this size, and that some key witnesses have been missing.

Leyla couldn't believe the lies that Meena was spinning in last night's Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

As the drama unfolded last night, fans took to social media to share their frustration about how killer Meena has managed to twist the jury around her finger, especially after she lied to the court that Leanna's death was suicide instead of murder.

After Meena lied about the sort of man Liam is, framing him to be the bad guy in the whole ordeal rather than her, Leyla was thrown out of the court for verbally lashing out at Meena over her lies.

But fans were quick to point out that Leyla should have been playing a more vital role in the entire court case, especially as she was shot and left for dead by Meena on Billy and Dawn's wedding day.

Viewers took to social media to share their frustration at the huge blunder in the storyline, pointing out that there were so many of Meena's victims who could have taken to the stand to testify against her...

I would have thought Leyla (who actually got shot by Meena) would be taking the stand at some point🥴 #emmerdaleApril 12, 2022 See more

Why hasn't the fact Meena shot Leyla, with witnesses, mentioned?! #emmerdaleApril 13, 2022 See more

Why has the prosecution not called David Victoria Leyla Vinny Dawn and Billy to give evidence about Meena #Emmerdale @emmerdaleApril 12, 2022 See more

Tonight's hour-long Emmerdale promises to be an episode not to be missed, with Meena's future finally being revealed. However, there is a huge twist that has been kept secret and promises to be action-packed... this is Meena after all, she won't be going down without a fight!

