Emmerdale fans thrilled to spot Coronation Street star make shock appearance

Emmerdale viewers went wild during Tuesday's episode (July, 12) as they recognised a familiar face unexpectedly pop up in the Dales.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that newcomer Terry is no stranger to the soap world as he has made a number of stints in Coronation Street before.

Recently, Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) returned to Emmerdale out of the blue and asked her stunned daughter, Liv (Isobel Steele) and her son-in-law Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) for help with her alcoholism.

However, Sandra's strange behaviour forced her to admit to them that she owed £4,000 to a man called Terry.

During Tuesday's episode, thug Terry barged into their home and demanded the funds.

A terrified Liv had no choice but to pay him off with her own money and the family were relieved to have him off their backs.

At the end of the episode, Sandra's twisted intentions came to light as it was revealed that Sandra and Terry were actually working together to steal money off her own daughter.

The pair split the money between themselves, before Sandra shockingly said: "If this goes according to plan, I'll rinse that girl for everything she's got!"

As these scenes unfolded, fans instantly recognised that the actor, Neil Bell, has starred in Coronation Street.

Neil has played multiple roles on the cobbles over the years, including two separate characters in 2001 and 2008. Before returning three years later in 2011 as Billy Matheson and then again in 2020 as Todd Grimshaw's (Gareth Pierce) ex-boyfriend Mick Chaney.

Similarly to Terry in Emmerdale, Mick showed up to Weatherfield after Todd owed him money.

After discovering that Todd's mum Eileen (Sue Cleaver) tried to fake Todd's death, he stormed over and threatened the family with a gun.

Gary Windass (Mikey North) saved the day and knocked Mick out, but he came back to get revenge on Gary.

Mick eventually agreed to leave Todd alone and made his final appearance in 2021.

Fans took to social media to reveal where they had seen him from before...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.